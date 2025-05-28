Is Minecraft becoming easy to play?

Minecraft is a survival sandbox game in which players explore a nearly-endless world, gather various resources, fight hostile mobs, expand their base, and become stronger. There is an underlying story or progression path that players usually take to defeat the Ender Dragon, the final boss of the game.

In the early days of the game, certain aspects and situations in the game were quite difficult to handle. However, an argument can be made that with recent updates, Mojang has made Minecraft slightly easier to play. Here's how.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ways in which Minecraft is getting easier to play

Valuable items are getting easier to craft or find

Rare items are becoming more common and easier to obtain (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has its fair share of rare items that are quite useful to players. These rare items can either save them in dire situations or make their survival a lot easier. Over the years, however, some of these rare items have become more common, to the point where their novelty factor has drastically reduced.

One of the rarest food items, enchanted golden apples, are now much easier to find because of new structures like Ancient Cities and Trial Chambers. The food item has an 8.4% chance of being in Ancient City, and a whopping 22.5% chance of being in an ominous vault.

Back in 2021, Mojang released the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update, in which they added a brand new cave system that stretched a lot deeper than before. This changed the ore distribution, making some ores like iron and diamonds a lot common than before. Because of the new, larger caves, players can easily head down and start finding exposed diamond ore.

In the Minecraft summer game drop in 2025, saddles, which are considered to be an important item for players to explore easily, will become craftable. Leads, which were hard to craft because of slime balls in their recipe, will also be simplified in the summer game drop.

New items making survival easier

New additions have also made Minecraft easier (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from old items getting easier to obtain and use, Mojang has also added various new features that make surviving a lot easier in Minecraft.

For years, players were frustrated with organizing their cluttered inventory. All kinds of useless resources can be picked up by players, which can clutter their inventories. In 2024, Mojang finally added bundles, an item in which players can store a stack of items. This resulted in players having a lot cleaner inventories, which allowed them to quickly access important items and survive.

In 2022, Mojang added a new boat with a chest, which was a new boat entity and a chest attached inside it. This allowed players to easily transport their resources from one place to another, especially across various waterbodies.

In the Minecraft summer game drop in 2025, Mojang will add a new ghast variant called a happy ghast. Players can hop on this mob using a harness and fly anywhere. After elytra, which used to be an endgame gear, this is the second method of flying in Minecraft. Since it is a lot easier to get a happy ghast than elytra, this will make transportation a lot easier.

Furthermore, they will also bring lead changes to Minecraft summer game drop that will allow players to tie all kinds of entities to happy ghast, allowing a smoother transportation of mobs as well.

Summer game drop will also bring a new player locator bar, which will allow a player to see the approximate location of other gamers in a server.

With all these changes and additions, Minecraft is gradually becoming easier to play.

