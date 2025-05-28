Top 5 fan-favorite armor trims in Minecraft

Armor trims are smithing templates that apply various decorative designs to any armor part in Minecraft. These items were released with the 1.20 Trails and Tales update. A total of 18 armor trims smithing templates that players can find in various structures as loot, duplicate them, and apply them to any armor part they want. Players can also choose any color to be applied to the design to personalize their armor.

The Minecraft community has gradually gravitated towards certain armor trims because of their unique design. Here are some of the most liked armor trims available in the game.

Note: This article is based on a Reddit post where many players discussed their favorite armor trims.

5 fan-favorite armor trims in Minecraft: Ranked

5) Host armor trim

Host armor trim is liked by many players (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Host armor trim is one of the most liked armor trims in Minecraft. It has simply straight lines on all armor parts, which makes it quite minimalistic. Players have an 8.3% chance of finding the host armor trim in suspicious gravel blocks hidden in the Trail Ruins structure. Hence, they are considered quite rare in the game.

Once host armor trim is obtained, players can duplicate it by using seven diamonds and one terracotta block in the crafting table.

4) Coast armor trim

Coast armor trim is one of the most common smithing templates for armor parts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Coast armor trim smithing template is also a fan-favorite one in the community. It is one of the most common armor trims to find in Minecraft since it has a 16.7% chance of being present in a shipwreck's chest, which is a common structure that generates in oceans.

Coast looks quite similar to host armor trim, but has a distinct dip in the straight line design in the front and back of any armor part except leggings. This can be clearly seen in the picture above.

This armor trim can be duplicated with seven diamonds and one cobblestone block.

3) Rib armor trim

Rib armor trim is unique because of its dark and stealth look (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Rib armor trim smithing template is a popular one in the community, particularly because of its dark and stealth look. As the picture above shows, the red color from redstone dust is barely visible, especially on the netherite armor set. Hence, those who are applying this armor trim to netherite armor will get a unique stealth look.

Rib armor trim has a 6.7% chance of being found in a Nether Fortress chest. It can also be duplicated using seven diamonds and one netherrack block.

2) Flow armor trim

Flow has one of the most unique designs that is connected to Breeze mob (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Flow is a relatively new armor trim smithing template that quickly became a fan favorite, particularly because of its unique design. This armor trim was added with the 1.21 Tricky Trials update, in which the Breeze mob and the Trial Chambers were introduced. This armor trim is inspired by spiral design, which is most prominently seen in the boots.

It has a 22.5% chance of generating in an ominous vault that can only be found in the Trial Chamber structure. Since ominous vaults can be hard to open, this armor trim automatically becomes difficult to obtain.

Flow armor trim can be duplicated by combining seven diamonds and one breeze rod with it.

1) Silence armor trim

Silence armor trim has a small chance of generating in Ancient Cities (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

By far, the most liked armor trim in Minecraft is the silence smithing template. Though some players point out that its design is too cluttered, most of the community likes its complex texture. It applies a heavy design to an armor part, with varied shades of the color applied to it.

Silence armor trim is one of the rarest items to find in Minecraft since it only has a 1.2% chance of being present in a chest loot in an Ancient City. Since Ancient Cities themselves are hard to find and loot, it further increases the armor trim's rarity.

