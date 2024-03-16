Is Minecraft Marketplace Pass worth buying? Prices, rewards, and more

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is a huge success with millions of subscribers. So, it seemed logical that something similar would make its way to Minecraft as well. And it did. Mojang Studios has introduced the Marketplace Pass, which is very similar to the Game Pass; you pay a small monthly fee to access hundreds of different Marketplace items.

Instead of buying items from the Marketplace, you can try multiple gameplay modes, skins, items, add-ons, and much more at a very low price.

But the devil is always in the details. For example, what exactly do you get from the subscription, how is it different from getting the Realms Plus subscription, and the most important question: is the Marketplace Pass worth it?

Is Minecraft Marketplace worth it?

Minecraft Marketplace Pass Features (Image via Mojang Studios)

Cutting to the chase and getting to the point, Minecraft Marketplace is certainly worthwhile for players who regularly play Minecraft. If you are familiar with the game and want to add something more than what the vanilla version offers, the Marketplace Pass is a good purchase.

For just a small price of $3.99 a month, you get access to over 150 different pieces of content. Some minigame maps and story-based game worlds are worth that price alone. But the pass gives players different skins, textures, and tons of other items for the same price. The price-to-value ratio is great for the Marketplace Pass, which makes it worth it.

But if you play Minecraft occasionally, paying a monthly recurring fee for something you might not use or take the proper benefit from seems pointless. The better course of action would be to try all the different items during the first month and then, based on the experience, decide whether you want to continue the subscription.

Note that players need to pay the subscription fee every month to keep access to the Marketplace items. Also, if any content goes away from the subscription, like a texture, skin packs, or a game world, players will lose access to it despite being subscribed. Just like the Xbox and PC Game Pass, new items will be added every month, while some items will move out as well.

Realms Plus features (Image via Mojang Studios)

Coming to another important question: what makes Minecraft Marketplace Pass different from Realms Plus? It is another subscription service offered by Mojang Studios that also gives players access to 150+ items in the Marketplace.

The difference here is that Realms Plus also gives players a separate server that allows 11 players to play the game on the same server. The caveat here is that it costs $7.99 a month.