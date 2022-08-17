Is Warden really overpowered in Minecraft? Exploring its strength and weakness

Minecraft 1.19 has added a lot of interesting mechanics and features. This includes things like mangrove swamps, mud bricks, allays, ancient cities, frogs, froglights, tadpoles, frogspawn, and finally, the Warden.

The Warden was a key feature of The Wild Update, pushed by Mojang as a force of nature that players need to avoid rather than fighting head-on.

However, with such a claim, one cannot help but wonder if the Warden is everything that Mojang wanted, or if it is simply another powerful mob that turned out to have more bark than bite.

Analyzing the Warden's powers in Minecraft

Melee attack

The Warden is as overpowered in melee combat as Mojang was probably hoping it would be. In easy mode, the Warden’s melee attack can deal eight hearts of damage, almost enough to kill an unarmored player outright.

In normal mode, this damage has been increased to 15 hearts, and in hard mode, a single strike from the Warden will deal a total damage of 22.5 hearts.

Thus, in hard mode, the Warden can kill a player in full Netherite armor with protection four on every piece in three hits. Each melee attack only has 0.9 seconds of cooldown. It will also disable shields for five seconds, effectively making them worthless.

Ranged attack

Even if the Warden is unable to reach their target, they will still have options to deal damage. They have a ranged sonic blast that they can use if the following terms apply:

It has been 10 seconds since the Warden has detected a target

It has been five seconds since the Warden last used an attack, melee or ranged

The target is within range, which is 15 blocks horizontally and 20 blocks vertically of the Warden.

The Warden needs 1.7 seconds to charge before unleashing the blast, which will instantly hit the target, who will be unable to dodge it. This sonic boom bypasses all armor, enchantments, shields, blocks, and even the wither armor. Only the resistance effect will reduce the attack’s damage.

This sonic blast deals three hearts of damage in easy mode, five hearts of damage in normal mode, and 7.5 hearts of damage in hard mode. While these numbers might seem low, the blasts are dangerous as they pierce all armor and protection other than the resistance effect.

Health and tracking

The Warden has a total of 500 health, represented by 250 hearts, the most in Minecraft. The Wither mob has the second-most highest number of hearts, at 150 hearts. Finally, the Ender Dragon has only 100 hearts.

The Warden is also great at detecting the player and is able to sense any vibrations within 16 blocks. When idle, the Warden will also sniff the air every five to ten seconds. At the end of this animation, which takes roughly 4.2 seconds, the Warden will move towards the nearest mob or player within a 49x51x49 block box.

Is the Warden overpowered?

A Warden roaring at a player (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft's melee combat, even players in the most powerful armor will die in a handful of hits. If the player tries to stay outside of melee, depending on Minecraft’s difficulty, the Warden will be able to kill players in four or two hits. Players who attempt to hide will be found through the mob's sense of smell.

With all this going against the player, alongside the fact that the Warden's health bar is equivalent to the Ender Dragon and Wither combined, means that players will need to play flawlessly for a very long time in a battle where a single mistake can result in death.

Edited by Saman