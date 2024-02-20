"It was too fast": Minecraft player amazingly completes 90 advancements in 90 seconds 

Minecraft is a sandbox survival game renowned for two main things: massive builds and speedruns. Whether it's showcasing intricate unique creations or attempting world-record speedruns, Minecraft players frequently share their accomplishments on the official Minecraft subreddit.

A Reddit post by a player with the username Lucinovic has left the community awestruck. The video showcases a 90-second speedrun by u/Lucinovic, during which they managed to unlock 90 advancements in Minecraft Java Edition.

An average player typically unlocks some advancements gradually as they progress through tasks, but with thorough planning and diligent groundwork, u/Lucinovic achieved most of them in under a minute and a half, which led a Redditor, ithaughton, to exclaim:

"It was too fast."

This article explores the key aspects of this remarkable speedrun and examines reactions from fellow users.

Minecraft player manages to complete 90 advancements in 90 seconds

Occasionally, someone on Reddit accomplishes what many would deem utterly impossible. This time, it's a Java Edition speedrun where the player has achieved something extraordinary within a remarkably short timeframe.

Advancements screen (Image via Mojang Studios)

Advancements are the game's way of guiding players and presenting them with challenges to tackle whenever they seek something novel or demanding. The list of advancements is extensive, and unless a player actively pursues completing it, they typically unlock only the basic ones.

u/Lucinovic is an ingenious player who set up a Minecraft survival world in a manner that enabled them to swiftly complete multiple advancements. They strategically placed blocks, mobs, and items in close proximity to each other, allowing for rapid interaction and saving valuable time.

Not only must setting everything up have required careful planning, but observing the execution suggests that achieving such smoothness likely demanded extensive practice and overcoming numerous failures.

Redditors' reactions

Minecraft is notorious for banning players, even in single-player worlds, for spamming text in the chat. Since completed advancements show up in the chat, the top comment mocked the idea of someone getting banned for completing numerous advancements simultaneously:

Comment byu/Lucinovic from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another user expressed respect for u/Lucinovic, recognizing the considerable time and effort it must have taken to strategize unlocking numerous advancements within a limited timeframe.

Comment byu/Lucinovic from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

This likely involved carefully combing through the Minecraft advancements list to choose tasks that could be completed quickly and efficiently. Subsequently, the player took action by setting up a world conducive to achieving this feat.

A user speculated the possibility of the same speedrun being executed in a TAS format:

Comment byu/Lucinovic from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

For those unfamiliar, TAS stands for tool-assisted speedruns, where the player utilizes a tool to automate certain tasks, such as crafting, eliminating any time wasted on potential mistakes or slow reflexes. If this speedrun was redone with TAS, a much lower time could be achieved.

Since some advancements are as straightforward as crafting common items, users were puzzled about how the user managed to set up everything in the world without unlocking any advancements in the process.

Comment byu/Lucinovic from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

u/ithaughton and many others in the comments remarked on how the speedrun was incredibly fast. They joked about its speed being so rapid that it was difficult to perceive and suggested that it needed to be done again.

Comment byu/Lucinovic from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

One user speculated that the speedrunner had someone else perform the setup, or they did it themselves using an alternate account before executing the speedrun on the main account.