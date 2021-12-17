"It's pretty cool": Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA reacts to Minecraft Trillion video

On December 15, Minecraft achieved something that had never been achieved before. The game's content on YouTube reached a total of 1 trillion views. In honor of the milestone, Mojang released a video on YouTube which showcased different aspects of the game's content on YouTube, and referenced the game's journey all the way from its alpha version up to Minecraft 1.18.

Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA recently reacted to the video, which included himself and two other Minecraft content creators: Technoblade and Wilbur Soot. Ph1LzA watched through the whole video and reacted to the cameos of himself and his fellow Minecraft YouTubers.

"See if you can spot me": Minecraft YouTuber Ph1LzA reacts to streamer cameos in Minecraft Trillion video

The 33-year-old content creator started off the video by telling viewers that he knew about the video beforehand, but had signed an NDA, and therefore could not reveal the contents of what was to come. Throughout the video, Ph1LzA kept saying how cool it was, and described it as "awesome."

As he followed the journey of a time traveler going through the various builds of Minecraft, he, along with his twitch chat, pointed out and commented on the endless details in the video. He also hyped up his chat for his cameo, which occurred about 32 seconds into the video.

Ph1LzA's cameo showed him running across the screen with an armored baby zombie, a skeleton and a Creeper hot on his tail. It was a subtle nod to an event that transpired back in 2019, when the streamer's record five-year run in Minecraft hardcore came to an end. Sure enough, he died fighting a Creeper, an armored baby zombie and a spider, with the spider dealing the blow that ended his run.

While the moment was quite difficult to deal with, Ph1LzA slowly recovered and is now one of the most influential and well known Minecraft content creators on the planet.

As the video progressed, Technoblade, another Minecraft streamer and YouTuber, could be seen zooming across the screen and knocking villagers and a chicken to the ground, steering what looked like an invisible vehicle. The scene left Ph1LzA in splits, as he commented that Technoblade was missing his crown, and debated whether he was driving or flying.

Technoblade @Technothepig YouTube @YouTube celebrating 1,000,000,000,000 views of @Minecraft videos 🎉 thanks to you & all the creators who built this special place on YouTube celebrating 1,000,000,000,000 views of @Minecraft videos 🎉 thanks to you & all the creators who built this special place on YouTube https://t.co/IrNBTA0WHd i was like 1 in 800 of those views i am carrying this game twitter.com/youtube/status… i was like 1 in 800 of those views i am carrying this game twitter.com/youtube/status…

As the video came to a close, Ph1LzA was told by his chat that he had missed the cameo appearance of Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold, another popular Minecraft streamer and a friend of Ph1LzA's.

He promptly rewinded the video and noticed Wilbur's Minecraft character swimming along with Sally the salmon, who was Wilbur's wife within the Dream SMP lore. Ph1LzA initially joked about not acknowledging Sally and Wilbur, then started to laugh at the idea that Mojang put it in the video.

