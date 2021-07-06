Karl Jacobs' Minecraft skin, seed, world, and more

Karl Jacobs is a popular gamer and a very active member of the Minecraft content creator community.

The American gamer and influencer will be turning 23 years old on July 19th. Jacobs currently has 2.8 million followers on Twitch and 2.2 million YouTube subscribers.

Karl has one of the most adoring fan bases within the Minecraft community, and he is quite supportive of his fans online in return.

Here are some basic facts about Minecraft star and internet personality Karl Jacobs, including his Minecraft skin, world seed, and more.

Though he's been creating gaming content for some time now, Karl Jacobs did not blow up online until recently, within the past year or so. He can credit his newfound online fame to the incredibly influential Mr. Beast.

Karl’s gaming career launched when he was hired to be part of the Mr. Beast team. Karl has been featured in a number of Mr. Beast’s challenge videos and still actively collaborates with the team today.

After receiving high acclaim for his appearances in Mr. Beast’s videos, Karl Jacobs started to venture into the focus of Minecraft. This especially took off when Karl joined members of the Dream Team in the most popular SMP today, the Dream SMP.

Karl is now incredibly close with his fellow SMP members. He tweeted this picture of himself and Sapnap back in March:

Karl is especially well-known for his series called Tales from the Dream SMP. This highly entertaining video series covers and highlights a majority of the established lore set within the Dream SMP.

Karl’s Tales from the SMP series is one reason why the Dream SMP is so popular due to its creative and engaging storylines.

For any Minecraft Java Edition player who wants to explore the Dream SMP seed for themselves, the seed is as follows: 5826025064014972987

Karl’s usual skin in Minecraft is lively, colorful, and vaguely resembles his real self. Click here to download what looks to be the original version of Karl Jacobs’ skin.

Jacobs can often be found competing as a regular in the Minecraft Championships tournament, also known as MCC. Karl won MCC 11 with his friends and fellow Minecraft content creators Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and Sapnap.

While Karl Jacobs has a current focus on Minecraft content, he can do much more and is active in many capacities on the internet.

See here an alternate Twitter account of Karl's where he shared a clip of him playing a Roblox horror map:

Roblox Horror with my friends is always a mess! pic.twitter.com/AijDSbecGT — karl! (@honkkarl) May 8, 2021

