List of all candidates for Minecraft Mob Vote 2022

Minecraft's yearly Mob Vote is quickly arriving and will start on October 14, 2022, at 12 noon EDT. After a 24-hour vote-casting period, players will be able to see which mob reigns victorious during Minecraft Live 2022 on October 15, 2022, at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.

This year, similar to previous ones, the Minecraft community will have to pick between three very diverse mobs. The winner will be included in a future content update, while the others will have to spend some time in Mojang's "IdeasLibrary," according to a developer.

Each of this year's candidates for Mob Vote 2022 is quite unique, presenting different applications to players in-game. Below, Minecraft fans can find a list of contenders they will have to choose from during the event.

Each option available in 2022's Mob Vote

The Sniffer

The Sniffer was the first Mob Vote contestant announced (Image via Mojang)

A pre-historic creature whose eggs were found in the sea, the Sniffer was the first Minecraft mob to be regarded as a Mob Vote contestant. This ancient creature somewhat resembles a dirt block and absolutely loves flowers and other plant life. The Sniffer, as the name implies, can sniff along the ground and find plant seeds for players to collect.

In addition to the Sniffer's primary function, Mojang stated in its reveal trailer that the creature's victory in the Mob Vote would also herald the inclusion of new plants into the game. It's certainly something to consider before fans cast their votes.

The Sniffer has already garnered substantial popularity among community members due to its ability to assist in farming. Additionally, the creature's pre-historic nature has some gamers hopeful regarding the addition of dinosaurs in future Minecraft. However, for that to happen, the Sniffer needs to win.

The Rascal

The Rascal is spotted in an abandoned mineshaft (Image via Mojang)

After the excitement the Sniffer garnered, Mojang announced a mob found within a world's cavernous depths. The Rascal is a mischievous entity and isn't directly hostile to players. Instead, this subterranean critter enjoys a good game of hide-and-seek with in-game inhabitants.

Little is known about the Rascal at the moment, but if players manage to spot it three times in a row during hide-and-seek, it'll give them a gift. Its entire loot table hasn't been divulged, but its trailer did show the creature providing adventurers with an enchanted pickaxe.

It's highly likely that the Rascal will have quite an expansive loot table, and enchanted pickaxes will only be the beginning of what these creatures can offer players.

Perhaps if the Rascal wins the upcoming Mob Vote, Mojang will be more inclined to reveal just what these shadowy but passive mobs have collected during their days of spelunking underground.

Tuff Golem

The Tuff Golem provides interesting opportunities for decoration enthusiasts (Image via Mojang)

Unfortunately, last year's Mob Vote golem (the Copper Golem) didn't win the contest. However, it appears as though Mojang hasn't given up on introducing golem mobs in Minecraft. The final contender for this year's vote is the Tuff Golem, a statue that has come to life through unknown means.

As its name implies, Tuff Golem comprises tuff blocks and is normally a stationary statue. However, once it has sprung to life, the friendly creature is capable of serving as a walking display table. When bestowed an item, Tuff Golems will carry it about on a platter as they roam an area, displaying it for all to see.

Though they don't provide items to players like the vote's two other competitors, Tuff Golems present a whole new way to decorate in Minecraft. Players who love creating things like museums or trophy rooms will likely find plenty of uses for these rocky mobs if they're incorporated into a future Minecraft update. There may also be additional functions these critters possess that are as of yet unknown.

