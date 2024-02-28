List of items exclusive to Minecraft Education Edition

Although Minecraft's Java and Bedrock Editions have no shortage of in-game items, there are certain items that players will only find in Education Edition. Due to the nature of that particular game edition, some items have been introduced to facilitate its chemistry and programming-focused activities, and other items are presented for other purposes in a classroom setting.

Moreover, two items exclusive to Education Edition involve specific Minecraft mobs found in the version, including the agent and NPC. It should be noted that some of these items can be accessed by activating Education Edition features in Bedrock Edition's world settings, but other items remain out of reach.

Regardless, if fans are curious about which items are found in Education Edition that set it apart, it doesn't hurt to review them.

List of exclusive items found in Minecraft: Education Edition

The portfolio is one of many items found solely within Minecraft: Education Edition (Image via Mojang)

In addition to standalone exclusive items found in Minecraft: Education Edition, some items and their variants can only be created via gameplay features like chemistry, resulting in a sizable number of items depending on the resources and elements used to craft them.

Since this is the case, certain exclusive items will be placed under their own categories to further break down the different variants that can be created. With that having been said, Minecraft fans can find a list of exclusive Education Edition items below:

General Items:

Portfolio : A book-like item allowing players to save screenshots taken with the camera entity. These screenshots can be viewed in the portfolio or exported into a .zip file saved to a player's device.

: A book-like item allowing players to save screenshots taken with the camera entity. These screenshots can be viewed in the portfolio or exported into a .zip file saved to a player's device. Photo : An item created when a camera takes a snapshot. It can be saved in the portfolio item and exported into a .zip file.

: An item created when a camera takes a snapshot. It can be saved in the portfolio item and exported into a .zip file. NPC Spawn Egg : Spawns a single NPC mob upon use. These mobs can enter dialogue with players and provide helpful hints and tips to guide them. By default, NPCs have no inherent AI.

: Spawns a single NPC mob upon use. These mobs can enter dialogue with players and provide helpful hints and tips to guide them. By default, NPCs have no inherent AI. Agent Spawn Egg : Spawns a single agent upon use. This small mob has no AI by default but can allow players to learn about coding thanks to its ability to be programmed with various tasks, including building structures and harvesting resources.

: Spawns a single agent upon use. This small mob has no AI by default but can allow players to learn about coding thanks to its ability to be programmed with various tasks, including building structures and harvesting resources. Ice Bomb : A projectile that will freeze water on contact, transforming it into ice.

: A projectile that will freeze water on contact, transforming it into ice. Super Fertilizer: An improved version of bone meal that can rapidly speed up the growth of plant life. Created by combining ammonia and phosphorus in the lab table block.

Medicines:

Antidote : Created when silver is used in a brewing stand with an awkward potion. Capable of curing the Poison status effect.

: Created when silver is used in a brewing stand with an awkward potion. Capable of curing the Poison status effect. Elixir : Created by combining cobalt and an awkward potion in a brewing stand. Cures the Weakness status effect.

: Created by combining cobalt and an awkward potion in a brewing stand. Cures the Weakness status effect. Eye Drops : Created when calcium and an awkward potion are combined in a brewing stand. Cures the Blindness status effect.

: Created when calcium and an awkward potion are combined in a brewing stand. Cures the Blindness status effect. Tonic: Created when bismuth and an awkward potion are combined in a brewing stand. Cures the Nausea status effect.

Minecraft: Education Edition's elements can lead to the creation of new items (Image via Mojang)

Sparklers:

Sparklers are created via Minecraft: Education Edition's chemistry gameplay, creating colored particles when lit and losing durability in the process. Like glow sticks, they glow when activated. However, sparklers are immediately destroyed when a player enters the water while the sparklers are lit.

The following sparkler colors can be crafted:

Orange : Stick + Magnesium + Calcium Chloride

: Stick + Magnesium + Calcium Chloride Blue : Stick + Magnesium + Cerium Chloride

: Stick + Magnesium + Cerium Chloride Red : Stick + Magnesium + Mercuric Chloride

: Stick + Magnesium + Mercuric Chloride Purple : Stick + Magnesium + Potassium Chloride

: Stick + Magnesium + Potassium Chloride Green: Stick + Magnesium + Tungsten Chloride

Glow Sticks:

Like sparklers, they can be shaken when held in a player's hands to produce a glowing effect, even though glow sticks technically don't change the light level or count as a light source. The colored particles and light will remain visible until the glow stick loses its durability.

Glow sticks are created in Minecraft chemistry by combining six polyethylenes, one luminol, and one hydrogen peroxide before adding a dye to give the glow stick its color. The following glow stick colors can be crafted by using a matching dye in its crafting recipe:

Orange

Magenta

Yellow

Lime

Pink

Gray

Cyan

Purple

Blue

Brown

Green

Red

White

Light Blue

Chemical Compounds:

Like many exclusive items, chemical compounds in Minecraft: Education Edition are created via chemistry gameplay. By combining various element blocks created in the element constructor or material reducer blocks, players can create multiple compounds that can be crafted into other blocks or items.

As of the Trails & Tales update reaching Minecraft: Education Edition, the following compounds can be created:

Compound Crafting Recipe Aluminium Oxide 2 Aluminum + 3 Oxygen Ammonia Nitrogen + 3 Hydrogen Barium Sulfate Barium + Sulfur + 4 Oxygen Benzene 6 Carbon + 6 Hydrogen Boron Trioxide 2 Boron + 3 Oxygen Calcium Bromide Calcium + 2 Bromine Crude Oil 9 Carbon + 20 Hydrogen Glue 5 Carbon + 5 Hydrogen + Nitrogen + 2 Oxygen Hydrogen Peroxide 2 Hydrogen + 2 Oxygen Iron Sulfide Iron + Sulfur Latex 5 Carbon + 8 Hydrogen Lithium Hydride Lithium + Hydrogen Luminol 8 Carbon + 7 Hydrogen + 3 Nitrogen + 2 Oxygen Lye Sodium + Oxygen + Hydrogen Magnesium Nitrate Magnesium + 2 Nitrogen + 6 Oxygen Magnesium Oxide Magnesium + Oxygen Polyethylene 10 Carbon + 20 Hydrogen Potassium Iodide Potassium + Iodine Soap 18 Carbon + 35 Hydrogen + Sodium + 2 Oxygen Sodium Acetate 2 Carbon + 3 Hydrogen + Sodium + 2 Oxygen Sodium Fluoride Sodium + Fluorine Sodium Hydride Sodium + Hydrogen Sodium Hypochlorite Sodium + Chlorine + Oxygen Sodium Oxide 2 Sodium + Oxygen Sulfate Sulfur + 4 Oxygen Salt Sodium + Chlorine Calcium Chloride Calcium + 2 Chlorine Cerium Chloride Cerium + 3 Chlorine Mercuric Chloride Mercury + 2 Chlorine Potassium Chloride Potassium + Chlorine Tungsten Chloride Tungsten + 6 Chlorine Charcoal 7 Carbon + 4 Hydrogen + Oxygen Ink Sacs and Glow Ink Sacs Iron + Sulfur + 4 Oxygen Sugar 6 Carbon + 12 Hydrogen + 6 Oxygen Water 2 Hydrogen + Oxygen

Finally, while other exclusive additions in Education Edition exist, all those listed above are identified explicitly as items. Other features like elements are classified as blocks, while those like the camera or balloons are considered entities in the game engine.