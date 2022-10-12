List of all Minecraft games in 2022

Mojang has developed Minecraft and a few adjacent games ever since it was founded by video game designer Markus Persson back in 2009. The studios' primary game has been a major success since then, boasting one of the most devoted player bases in all of modern gaming.

Despite this success, Mojang hasn't really branched out. After 13 years, their most well-known game is still Minecraft, with the studios developing only a few games since. Although none of them have lived up to the enormous shadow cast by Minecraft, they are essentially rerolled versions of the studios' first game. This article will list out all the Minecraft games developed by Mojang Studios.

Full list of Minecraft games made by Mojang

1) Minecraft

Naturally, their most popular game is their classic, Minecraft. Being their claim to fame, it's the one game that every gamer knows is from Mojang. The addictive sandbox game is defined as:

"Players explore a blocky, procedurally generated 3D world with virtually infinite terrain and may discover and extract raw materials, craft tools and items, and build structures, earthworks, and simple machines."

It's a classic game about collecting resources, crafting items, and surviving. While there are a few fantasy elements involved, the game is almost as simple as it sounds and boasts incredible popularity across the world.

There are multiple versions of this one game, but they aren't unique enough to be considered different games. Bedrock and Java Edition are two sides of the same coin when it comes to Minecraft.

2) Story Mode

Story Mode debuted in 2015 (Image via Telltale Games on YouTube)

Minecraft: Story Mode was their first departure from the base game and was released back in 2015. It was an episodic game where players didn't do much more than choose from a set of options.

It capitalized off of the first game's success enough to get fairly popular within Mojang's catalog, but is unfortunately not very active today.

3) Earth

In 2019, Mojang launched Minecraft Earth, an augmented reality (AR) version of Minecraft that allowed players to explore their real-life surroundings in the context of the game itself.

Although it was rather popular, it was eventually shut down in 2021. With the COVID-19 pandemic preventing many players from taking part in the outdoor aspect of the game, the studio decided to end support in the middle of 2021. This was truly a shame because the game was both unique and a lot of fun.

4) Dungeons

Dungeons is perhaps Mojang's most successful venture to date (excluding Minecraft, of course). This recent title is a dungeon-crawler, a far cry from the others that are sandbox games. Although it uses the same elements, it has improved and expanded upon them.

The gameplay is different and unique, but everything is familiar enough for veteran Minecraft players to feel right at home. Interestingly, it's also the only other active game right now for Mojang Studios.

If they can replicate the success of Dungeons in future projects, then this Swedish team are poised to become a powerhouse in the world of game development.

5) Legends

Finally, we get to Legends, an unreleased but upcoming game from Mojang Studios. The game is expected to be available for purchase sometime in 2023. It is being defined as a "real-time action strategy video game" and will feature players trying to stop Piglins from invading and overthrowing the Overworld.

The game looks similar to Dungeons, but its gameplay has largely not been revealed yet. It could possibly be yet another success story for the developers when it is released, although it's unlikely to surpass the base game.

Fortunately, that hasn't stopped Mojang from releasing several excellent titles. What might be in store for them next?

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes