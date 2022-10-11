Top 5 Minecraft animals that need new features 

There are currently over 70 mobs in Minecraft. Many of them are very good and have various purposes. Their drops, their functions, and more make them very beneficial for players; however, not all of them are like that.

Some mobs, naturally, are more useful than others. An Enderman is more valuable to the game than a sheep in some sense. Most mobs have a little value but there is a certain hierarchy.

To fix the disparity, Mojang can update the poorer Minecraft mobs to give them a few new features. This would radically change the dynamic of the game and make it a lot better.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Minecraft mobs in desperate need of an update

1) Silverfish

Silverfish are currently one of the more useless mobs in Minecraft. They don't drop anything and they're one of the most difficult entities to find. They are hostile and do serve a purpose of trying and potentially succeeding in killing or harming players, but there's no reason to seek them out like there is for other mobs.

The first step towards making them a multi-dimensional mob and one that players might enjoy having in the game is to give them a good drop. Perhaps something they drop can be used to brew a potion or craft a new, interesting item.

2) Axolotls

Axolotls are one of the most recent mobs to join Minecraft, and they could use an additional feature. There are plenty of entities that help players in some way, whether it's the Allay searching for things, wolves fighting alongside players or cats finding items overnight.

The axolotl is currently not altogether useful, even if it is a very fun part of the game. There are probably mobs in greater need, but the axolotl could certainly stand to get a new feature.

3) Pandas

Pandas are one of the more interesting mobs in the game, but are absolutely in need of an update. The jungle as a whole could certainly use a change, especially with the creatures present in it.

Pandas can be tamable or have better drops. Bamboo is not really worth killing such an adorable animal for, but Minecraft players should stand to have something good when they die. Going to the jungle is not always something crafters want to do, but if there were better and more useful mobs there, it might be worth the effort.

4) Parrots

Parrots currently don't do a whole lot and they're not worth killing. The small amount of XP and feathers just isn't all that enticing. Parrots are tamable mobs, so the potential for them to become one of the best entities in the game with just a few features added is very high.

Parrots can be a frustrating mob, so an update is far overdue.

5) Bats

Bats currently serve no purpose in the game. They don't drop a single item or even any XP and solely exist to fly around in caves and potentially scare unsuspecting miners. Giving them literally any additional feature would be beneficial, but there are some things Mojang can do that will make the bats really useful.

Bats could drop bat wings, which could in turn be used to brew a potion. It could do any number of things that a bat can, but being able to briefly fly would be an incredible feature to add.

Bats are currently the only mobs without any real purpose, so they are long overdue for an update. Mojang could give them even one ability and it will make them a lot better.

