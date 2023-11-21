List of all official Minecraft servers

Minecraft servers diversify the experience of the game. Gamers can choose to play the game in its vanilla form or add new twists to it. These servers build a platform for the members of the community to come together and experience unique gameplay that they cannot enjoy in a single-player world. However, online servers can quickly turn toxic and dangerous.

That said, Mojang has partnered up with GamerSafer to create a list of official Minecraft servers that will have to meet certain requirements. These servers must first and foremost comply with the Minecraft Usage Guidelines.

They should also provide comprehensive information regarding the server. These steps are taken to ensure that players experience a safe and positive environment when playing Minecraft.

In this article, we will list all the official servers that are currently available on the site in alphabetical order.

The official Minecraft server list

Considering the wide range of tastes among its users, the list contains servers for both the Java and Bedrock versions. By guaranteeing that no player base is excluded, this inclusivity promotes a more cohesive environment.

Each of the following servers has its own distinct taste and ecosystem, providing a diverse range of experiences. These platforms provide a home for all players within the community.

An official list of authorized servers adds a level of security and dependability that improves the experience. It guarantees that users join servers that uphold a set of rules that put an emphasis on fair play, values, and a secure atmosphere, a crucial feature in a game that attracts a sizable portion of younger players.

The server list is intended to develop and change over time, reflecting the community's vitality and expansion. It is not static. There will also be recurring check-ins with each server owner to ensure the official Minecraft server list remains updated.

The list is still under development, and we will see the inclusion of many other servers as time passes. At the same time, servers that do not uphold the guidelines provided by Mojang will be expelled from the list.