List of all tools that can be enchanted in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft’s reputation as one of the most expansive games of all time is largely unrivaled by most other games. Since it is a survival game, there are tons of mobs, items, weapons, armor, and other entities.

One of the most unique classes of items in the game is the collection of four tools. These tools include the pickaxe, axe, hoe, and shovel, among others. This article will list each tool that can be enchanted and also mention the enchantments that can be applied to it.

What enchantments can be applied to each tool in Minecraft?

Every tool in the game can be enchanted with unique enchantments. Enchanting is the process of imbuing an item like a weapon, tool, piece of armor, etc., with special abilities so as to strengthen it or make it more effective at what it does. Before players start enchanting, they need to acquire an enchanting table and some lapis lazuli.

An enchanting table requires a book, two diamonds, and four blocks of obsidian to craft, and lapis lazuli can be found between Y levels -32 and 30 and also between Y levels -64 and 64.

Some enchantments work better on a specific set of tools, while others work well when used with a different group of tools. Let’s have a look at which enchantments go with which tools in Minecraft.

Note: The only items listed below are those that are referred to as “tools” by the Minecraft Wiki.

1) Pickaxe

The pickaxe puts the “mine” in Minecraft and allows players to efficiently break blocks that are not made of wood, like stone and ore blocks. It is one of the most important tools in the game and perhaps the only tool that is required to progress in the game’s main questline. Players cannot obtain an appropriate amount of materials like netherite and diamonds without a pickaxe.

The enchantments that can be used with this tool are:

Unbreaking

Mending

Fortune

Silk Touch

Efficiency

2) Shovel

Shovels are used to make pathways or to break dirt, sand, podzol, and other similar blocks more efficiently than other tools. Enchanting it with Fortune 3 can give players a 100% chance of seeing flint drop from gravel.

The enchantments to use with this tool are:

Unbreaking

Mending

Efficiency

Silk Touch

Fortune

3) Hoe

Hoes are used to turn regular grass and dirt blocks into farmland, which makes them unique, as the player cannot make farms without them. Moreover, using a hoe is fairly easy. All the player has to do is interact with a grass block by clicking on the right button on the mouse.

The enchantments can be paired with this tool:

Unbreaking

Mending

Efficiency

Silk Touch

Fortune

4) Axe

Axes are most efficient when chopping wood. Chopping down wood is one the first activities that a new player engages in, which makes axes super important for speeding up in the early game.

Axes can be enchanted with:

Unbreaking

Mending

Efficiency

Silk Touch

Fortune

5) Fishing rod

Fishing rods are used to retrieve items from within water sources (mostly oceans). This includes enchanted books, armor pieces, and other items. These rods can also be used on players.

The enchantments that can be used with this tool are:

Unbreaking

Mending

Luck of the Sea

Lure

6) Shears

Shears are mainly used to shear wool blocks off sheep. Players can get wool in a variety of colors using this tool. Additionally, it can be used to get leaf blocks as well as carved pumpkins.

The enchantments that can be used with this tool are:

Unbreaking

Mending

Efficiency

Silk Touch

7) Flint and Steel

Flint and Steel is a tool used to start a fire. It is mostly used in the process of lighting a nether portal. These items can be made using iron ingots and flints.

Only two enchantments can be used with this tool:

Unbreaking

Mending

8) Shield

Shields are used as a portable defensive cover in Minecraft. They are exceptionally handy when fighting a skeleton or any other mob that uses projectile attacks.

Much like the last entry, this one, too, can only be enchanted with two enchantments:

Unbreaking

Mending

9) Carrot on a stick and warped fungus on a stick

Carrot on a stick and warped fungus on a stick are used to attract pigs in the overworld and striders in the nether, respectively. Players can also use the tools to increase their speed when riding these mobs.

The enchantments that can be used with these tools are:

Unbreaking

Mending

10) Elytra

The elytra is a tool that is worn by the player and allows them to fly and glide over any surface. Elytras are considered to be extremely valuable items and can be found in End City ships.

The enchantments to use with this tool are:

Unbreaking

Mending

Each of the aforementioned tools can be enchanted to some degree or the other, thereby increasing their effectiveness and their ability to help the player progress or make their day-to-day activities in Minecraft more convenient.

