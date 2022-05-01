LoverFella Minecraft Server: lP Address, features, and similar servers revealed

While there are dozens of great Minecraft servers out there, one of the most popular servers as of late is the LoverFella server. As the name might suggest, this server is owned by the incredibly popular MC YouTuber known as "LoverFella."

With a respectable variety of innovative gamemodes such as Craft or Die, Mega Survival, Creative, and Events, it's no wonder why this server boasts hundreds of players at all times of the day.

For those looking to play the LoverFella MC server, this guide will explain its IP Address, server gameplay features, and even some similar servers to check out.

What is the server IP Address for the LoverFella Minecraft server?

The IP Address for the LoverFella Minecraft server is play.loverfella.com

Those unsure of how to join a server in Minecraft can refer to this helpful written guide, or instead check out the handy video guide below:

What gamemodes does the LoverFella Server have?

As previously mentioned, the LoverFella server has a few unique game modes to try out. These are as follows:

Craft or Die

Mega Survival

Creative

Events

As of right now, the Mega Survival mode is the most popular gamemode on the LoverFella server network, boasting hundreds of players at almost all times of the day. For those unaware, the Mgea Survival gamemode is an enhanced version of Minecraft's vanilla survival mode.

What is the LoverFella Discord server Invite?

The invite for the LoverFella Discord LoverFam server is as follows: https://discord.com/invite/loverfam

This server is dedicated to the LoverFella MC server and is a great place to keep up with all of the latest developments on the LoverFella server, including giveaways. It is owned and managed by LoverFella himself.

Minecraft Servers similar to the LoverFella Network

1) Mox MC

IP Address: moxmc.net

Mox MC is a fun server with many gamemodes (Image via Mox MC)

Just like LoverFella, Mox MC is a popular Minecraft server network with many different gamemodes on offer. Some of the most popular gamemodes on Mox MC are prisons, factions, skyblock, parkour, and dropper.

Furthermore, this server also has a popular Discord community of over 60,000 members, making it a great place to make new likeminded friends.

2) Hypixel

IP Address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is one of the best servers out there (Image via Hypixel)

Last but certainly not least is Hypixel, the definitive most popular MC server of all time. While it's hard to fathom just how popular this mega network really is, Hypixel is the only MC server to ever boast over 100,000 concurrent players at any one time.

With dozens of different gamemodes on offer, such as Skyblock, there's something for almost everyone on Hypixel. Any fan of the attention to detail seen within the LoverFella gamemodes will certainly see many of the same qualities within the Hypixel server.

