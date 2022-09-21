Microsoft collaborates with BBCEarth to bring Frozen Planet 2 documentary to Minecraft

Minecraft is a game that is no stranger to crossover events. The Bedrock edition, and by extension, the Education edition of the game, have seen dozens of different crossover DLCs and events over the years. These include the likes of a Spongebob crossover, the inclusion of Steve in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a plethora of different crossover skin packs.

The latest of these events is a newly announced collaboration between Minecraft and the BBC, which is focused on BBC’s Frozen Planet Two. This documentary series is centered around the Earth’s frozen poles, of which two episodes are already out, with a third waiting in the wings. Here's everything players need to know about the crossover with Mojang's sandbox title.

All about the Minecraft BBCEarth crossover

Release Date

The tweet announcing the Frozen Planet Two collaboration between Minecraft and BBCEarth revealed that the release date of the crossover is September 21. However, the tweet doesn't specify when the crossover will be released, meaning that players might have to wait a while before they can access the content.

Players should keep an eye on the Minecraft: Education Edition Twitter account for more tweets, as there could be an announcement once the crossover is made available.

The Content

The major addition to the game shown off in the announcement tweet is some very well-animated penguins. The main penguin in the video can be seen adding pebbles to their nest while other penguins come up and steal some of these pebbles.

This refers to the fact that pebbles act as a status symbol for penguins in real life, with the penguins who collect the most pebbles being higher within the social hierarchy. Seeing this behavior within the game is a great sign of just how accurate the crossover is and is also adorable to witness due to how well-animated the penguins are.

Penguins are the only mob shown off in the trailer, but rumors suggest that players should expect at least a few other iconic animals from the world’s real-life icy biomes, such as orcas or seals, to make an appearance. However, these are just rumors and have not been confirmed by Mojang or the BBC.

The Version of the Game

Some official art for Minecraft Education Edition (Image via Mojang)

Unfortunately, only one version of the game seems to be getting the crossover content in all of its frozen glory, and that is the Education edition. This version of the game is already well known for having several unique features, such as element and compound crafting, which give rise to items used in their own crafting recipes.

This means that players who primarily play Bedrock edition or Java edition will not have access to the crossover and the well-animated penguin.

