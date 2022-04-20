7 best Minecraft skin packs to download in 2022

Very few Minecraft customizations show a player's personality like skin packs. With the right skin pack in place, players can make their personal creativity shine through.

Skin packs centered on pop culture, sports, and many other aspects of life are rampant online. It can be tricky to find a great skin pack that really speaks to a player.

2022 is a new year, and there are already plenty of awesome new skin packs to download and enjoy. Here are a few notable examples of some of the great new skin packs that players can pick up right now for free:

Awesome skin packs that Minecraft players can try for free in 2022

1) Dream SMP Skin Pack

The Dream SMP Skin Pack encapsulates multiple skins made popular by the Dream SMP, including lore-friendly characters (Image via Lady Vanilla/Mcpedl)

The Dream SMP is arguably the most popular survival multiplayer server in recent memory. With this particular skin pack, players can take on the form of their favorite players on the SMP and the many characters connected to the lore.

Show your fan appreciation for Dream and his many cohorts by sporting the skin of your favorite character. Fans not familiar with Dream or the SMP itself may not know the ins and outs of the skins. However, they will still look great. These skins are certainly worth a look at the very least.

2) Axolotls

Become a lovable axolotl with this skin pack (Image via SirDylanElBig09/Mcpedl)

Axolotls are one of the most popular new mobs to be introduced to Minecraft. This skin pack allows players to become one themselves.

Granted, players won't gain the regenerative abilities of an axolotl, but at least they can spend an infinite amount of time out of water, unlike the Minecraft mobs themselves.

The skins come in many different colors, mimicking the various breeds of axolotls. Players can even become the rare blue axolotl if they'd like.

Take a swim in some lush caves in these skins, and other gamers may not be able to tell if you're a player right away.

3) Spider-Man Suits Skin Pack

The MCU version of the "Iron Spider" suit from the Avengers and recent Spider-Man films (Image via MrMineChest/Mcpedl)

Spider-Man has long been one of the most popular comic characters, and this has been proven time and time again with smash-hit movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Comic book fans in general will appreciate the Spider-Man Suits skin pack, as it contains different Spider-Man suits throughout the character's history.

Players can don the original Spider-Man suit, the Iron Spider suit variant seen in films like Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Avengers: Infinity War, or comic book-centered suits like the Symbiote Suit.

There's a little bit of everything in this Minecraft skin pack.

4) Dragon Craft

Players can take on the appearance of their favorite Dragon Ball characters using the Dragon Craft pack (Image via Simon_ITA/Mcpedl)

Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball series is one of the most popular shonen anime/manga of all time. Minecraft players who love its universe may want to give Dragon Craft a try.

Players can take on the appearance of over 80 characters from the Dragon Ball franchise, including different Super Saiyan forms and even Goku's powerful Ultra Instinct form.

Minecraft players can also take on the appearance of Master Roshi and villains such as Frieza, Cell, Majin Buu, and Zamasu.

The skin pack focuses on skins from Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super. However, there's also a fair mix of skins from the original Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball GT thrown in for good measure.

5) Aesthetic Skin Pack

This particular pack is great for a trendy look for male and female avatars (Image via Awhbbs/Mcpedl)

Aesthetic Skin Pack is a good place to start for Minecraft players who are looking for a more contemporary look.

Featuring dozens of skins with high popularity on Skinseed, this pack features modern and spooky skins for both male and female characters.

Many of these skins are quite fashionable. The more horror-related skins are quite striking as well. It won't appeal to every Minecraft player base, but for a less pop culture-themed skin, this pack can do the job handily.

6) Demon Slayer Skin Pack

Wield the appearance of the Demon Slayer Corps against hostile mobs with this pack (Image via xKyberl17/Mcpedl)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has become one of the most successful anime/manga series in recent memory, drawing huge crowds and readership all around the world.

The series' popularity has led to a huge number of skins being made in its characters' images. The Demon Slayer skin pack brings together many of those skins in one convenient download.

With this pack, players can take on the appearance of Tanjiro Kamado and his friends Inosuke and Zenitsu, and his sister Nezuko. They can even choose to look like members of the Hashira like Rengoku, Tengen, or Tomioka.

This Minecraft skin pack even has Inosuke in his maid outfit (but with his boar mask still attached). In total, it has 45 skins that will make you want to use your Breathing Techniques on every enemy you come across during your Minecraft adventures.

7) The Boyz

With over 300 skins to choose from, players can even don a McDonald's outfit (Image via Gqlzt/Mcpedl)

An incredibly massive skin pack, The Boyz features approximately 337 different skins. These skins range from modern character looks to spooky skins like Ghostface from Scream and meme-related skins.

The selection is huge coming from a lone skin pack. There are simply too many skins to list, so players will have to simply download the pack and see if they can find the perfect skin for them.

With so many skins in one pack, players have a great chance of finding at least one that suits them well.

