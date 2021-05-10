Minecraft Caves and Cliffs 2nd update: Everything players need to know about the second release

Coronavirus lockdowns have affected everyone, and Minecraft is no different. The work-from-home situation made solving the technical problems difficult. Due to this, Mojang had to split the Caves and Cliffs update into two parts.

The first part of the Caves and Cliffs update will introduce new mobs, blocks, and items, whereas the second part focuses on bringing the technical changes, such as new caves, mountains, world height, and generation changes.

The second part is planned for the holiday season. Players can expect it to drop by the end of this year. The first part will be released as per the initial schedule - mid-2021.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs 2nd update

World generation changes

New large mountains biomes (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs bring a major overhaul to the overworld generation and terrain formation. Earlier, the world build limit was capped at 256 blocks. To accommodate the new massive caves and mountains, Mojang increased the world height limit from 0-256 to -64-320.

Caves can now generate up to a depth of Y level -59, whereas mountains can form up to tall heights of 256. There are three new types of noise caves: cheese, spaghetti, and noodle caves.

New cave and mountain biomes

In the second release of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs, players can find deep dark caves and dripstone caves. Dripstone caves are filled with pointed dripstones and dripstone blocks, whereas deep dark caves are home to sculk sensors and the terrifying warden.

Five new sub-mountain biomes are coming to the game as well. They are:

Mountain Meadow: The bottom layer of mountains

Mountain Grove: Above mountain meadows

Snowy Slopes: The third layer of mountains

Lofty Peaks: Fully covered with snow

Snow Capped Peals: The highest layer of mountains

The Warden

Warden is taller than an iron golem (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The warden is a new terrifying mob found in the deepest depths of caves in Minecraft. Players can find wardens in the deep dark cave biomes. It is the first mob to have the ability to locate players using vibration.

At Minecon in 2020, fans got to see the warden's first appearance. The warden can deal damage of 15 hearts with a single strike. It can overthrow the players by dealing knockback damage.

Sculk sensors

Sculk sensors can detect vibrations (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Sculk sensors will be added to Minecraft in the second release of the Caves and Cliffs update. Players can use sculk sensors to detect vibrations, in return for which they produce Redstone signals. Redstone engineers are eagerly waiting for sculk sensors as they open doors to new Redstone circuits.

