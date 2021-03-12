Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update: Every confirmed item so far

With the Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update releasing this summer, there are plenty of new features confirmed to the public.

With a load of new items, mobs, blocks, game functions, and more being added to Minecraft, it can be tricky to keep up with everything being added. Some features get quite a bit more traction than others in the community, but each addition deserves its own space.

Here is a comprehensive list of every item getting added to Minecraft with the new 1.17 update.

All Minecraft 1.17 items confirmed

Bucket of Axolotl

Depending on whether the player collected the item in survival or creative, it will change the axolotl's color (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The Bucket of Axolotl is similar to any bucketed aquatic animal found so far in Minecraft, like the Bucket of Tropical Fish or the Bucket of Cod.

This bucket, however, will spawn into the world as a waterlogged block with a cute little axolotl in it. Depending on whether the player collected the item in survival or creative, it will change the axolotl's color.

For instance, a player in survival may pick up a yellow axolotl in their bucket, and it will be yellow when they place it. Those in creative who take a random version of the item from the creative menu will have various options.

Bundle

Making the inventory more organized (Image via u/savagewashere, Reddit)

Bundles are the new way of adding more organization and space to the vanilla Minecraft inventory.

These items cannot be placed but can essentially hold up to 64 items of any sort. For instance, players with a bunch of flower types in their inventory with low quantities may want to use a bundle to collect all those flowers into a single inventory space.

These bundles are a wonder for players who enjoy exploring and mining as it allows them to collect a stack of random items into a single inventory slot.

Copper Ingot

Copper blocks oxidize over time, gradually shifting them from their burnt auburn color to a muted, rusty green (Image via MCPE DL)

Copper Ingots are the smelted form of Copper Ore, which is the newest type of ore added to the game.

Copper currently doesn't have many uses besides creating the spyglass and the lightning rod, but players are assuming that there will be more to make from this ore with the release of the Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update.

Copper Ingots can be turned into blocks in the same way that most ores can be, and these blocks have unwaxed and waxed forms. Copper blocks actually oxidize over time, gradually shifting them from their burnt auburn color to a muted, rusty green.

Glow Berries

Glow Berries have a pretty good saturation point (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Glow Berries are Minecraft's newest source of both light and food. They can be found hanging from cave vines in Lush Caves dotted around the world, and they seem to have a pretty good saturation point.

These berries can be lifesavers for players who forget their food at home and start taking damage in caves.

Glow Ink Sac

Glow item frames are ideal for players who want their displays to be perfect (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Glow Ink Sacs in Minecraft are the improved version of an ink sac and drop from glow squid.

Gamers can use these items to make the text on signs stand out and glow against their background and create glow item frames.

Glow item frames are ideal for players who want their displays to be perfect and accurately lit the entire time, whether it be morning, midday, or night.

Powder Snow Bucket

Minecraft gamers can obtain these buckets by right-clicking a snow-filled cauldron with an empty bucket (Image via Akan22, Youtube)

The Powdered Snow Bucket is presumed, since its release, to be the ultimate MLG item for players.

This bucket is perfect for MLG in many ways, mainly because it cushions a player's fall completely, does not spill (like water), can be used in the Nether, and doesn't melt, apart from so much more.

Gamers can obtain these buckets by right-clicking a snow-filled cauldron with an empty bucket.

Axolotl and Glow Squid Spawn Eggs

Two spawn eggs in the game: Axolotl and Glow Squid (Image via u/Flowerscow, Reddit)

Spawn Eggs are items that players rarely get their hands on, especially in survival. It's impossible to get one without entering Creative Mode or using any cheats.

There are two spawn eggs currently implemented into the game — Axolotl and Glow Squid spawn eggs — but there are at least two more to come with the release of The Warden and Goats in Minecraft.

Spyglass

A perfect item for players who want to make sure that they aren't stepping into danger without realizing it (Image via Pro Game Guides)

The spyglass is considered a tool similar to a compass or clock in Minecraft, but it has a lot more use. They can be used to see exceptionally far away in-game and witness what is occurring.

It's a perfect item for players who want to make sure that they aren't stepping into danger without realizing it. Finding a safe spot above a tree, for instance, is excellent to prevent in-game mishaps.