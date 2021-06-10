Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update: Technical updates and changes

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update has finally been released, and players are currently testing out all the new blocks and mobs. While the more tangible additions were obviously in the spotlight, this update also included tons of technical changes that added new functions and fixed old bugs.

Players will be able to utilize some of these additions to more efficiently manipulate Minecraft.

Most notable technical updates and changes found in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Technical changes

Multi-colored command blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update brought countless technical changes to the game. The most notable ones are listed below:

/item command now allows players to manipulate the inventory of blocks or entities

Increased data pack functionality with the item_modifiers directory

Added the gamerule "freezeDamage"

Added the gamerule "playersSleepingPercentage"

Added six new death messages. (frozen, skewered, impaled)

Added new condition: value_check for loot tables

New function: set_enchantment

New function: set_banner_pattern

"Added an alternative solid black background color for the Mojang Studios loading screen"

"Added F3 + L shortcut to generate and persist performance metrics from in-game"

+ shortcut to generate and persist performance metrics from in-game" "Added aquifers_enabled , deepslate_enabled and noise_caves_enabled to worldgen/noise_settings/*.json"

, and to worldgen/noise_settings/*.json" Added 15 new particle types

Shaders now supported for all render states

"Added the axolotl_always_hostiles entity type tag."

Changes

A gallery of banners in Minecraft (Image via minecraft.tools)

Listed below are some of the most notable changes found in the Minecraft 1.7 Caves & Cliffs update:

"The unused "base" banner pattern has been renamed to the "field" pattern and given proper translation strings (its ID is still "base")."

"Beacon beams are now visible up to 1343 blocks away from the source instead of 256 blocks."

"Cauldrons can now be filled with lava and powder snow."

"Dispenser can now place powder snow with powder snow bucket."

"Texture changes for all overworld ore besides Diamond."

"Rails are now able to be waterlogged."

"Changed one pixel on the pumpkin's top texture to remove the possibility for a small swastika to be displayed."

"Signs can now be tinted with glow ink sacs to make the text glow."

"Drowned now have a chance of dropping a copper ingot instead of a gold ingot."

Dripstone, Dripleaf, moss blocks, and rooted dirt trades added to Wandering Trader.

Minecarts can now move in water.

"Added height and min_y variables to dimension types, allowing for the height limit to be increased in custom worlds settings."

The video above is a trailer for the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update. Players who haven't downloaded the new update can watch the trailer to see what the new version of Minecraft has in store for them.

