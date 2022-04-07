What is the book recipe in Minecraft 1.18

Books are one of the most surprisingly valuable items in Minecraft 1.18. They make bookshelves, which are needed to get the best enchantments in Minecraft 1.18. It allows players to put useful enchantments on items that the enchanting table can’t, such as unbreaking on shears or flint and steel.

They also allow for players to make lecterns, one of the most valuable items in Minecraft 1.18 for villager trading, as it causes villagers to become librarians. When combined with curing zombie villagers, the right librarian can greatly decrease the cost of potential enchanting books.

How to get the materials needed and craft a book in Minecraft 1.18

Getting the sugar cane

A basic sugar cane farm. (Image via Minecraft)

Sugar cane is the ingredient needed to craft paper, three-quarters of the required materials to craft a book.

Sugar cane generates naturally near water, in plants either two (11/18 chance), three (5/18 chance), or four (2/18 chance) tall. Sugar cane can be found twice as frequently as normal in swamps and six times as frequently in desert biomes.

While natural sugar cane can grow up to four blocks tall, grown sugar cane can only grow up to three blocks tall. Sugar cane grows at all light levels, which is a feature unique to it. In Bedrock Edition, bone meal can be used to instantly grow sugar cane to three blocks tall. This uses only one bone meal.

Getting the leather

Leather is the harder-to-get resource of the two. The following mobs can drop it:

Cows (zero to two leather)

Mooshrooms (zero to two leather)

Horses (zero to two leather)

Donkeys (zero to two leather)

Mules (zero to two leather)

Llamas (zero to two leather)

Hoglins (zero to one leather)

If a fox spawns holding leather, it is guaranteed to drop one leather on death or can drop the leather if the player throws a food item on the ground. Fishing can also give players leather as a junk item. A player can also craft one leather using four rabbit hides.

There is also a chance for leather to spawn in certain chests, specifically hoglin stable and bridge chests in nether bastions and tanner’s chests in villages. If they have leather in them, these chests contain between one and three leather.

Crafting a book

A player about to craft books (Image via Minecraft)

The crafting recipe for books is quite simple. All players must enter a crafting table’s interface and place one leather and three paper in the crafting grid. The position of leather and paper is irrelevant. So, as long as the right quantities are placed, the player can make a book.

