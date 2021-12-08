Minecraft 1.18 update APK download method for Android and list of features revealed

Minecraft 1.18 is by far the most significant update the game has ever received. The update adds many new features to the long-running survival sandbox title.

It mainly focuses on revamping the world and terrain generation in Minecraft. Caves and mountains have been totally overhauled to make way for the newest biomes.

How to download Minecraft 1.18 APK on Android

↣ redsto.ne/cavesandcliffs… ↢ It’s here! From ice-capped mountain tops to endlessly sprawling cave systems: Caves & Cliffs: Part II is now out on both Java and Bedrock! It’s here! From ice-capped mountain tops to endlessly sprawling cave systems: Caves & Cliffs: Part II is now out on both Java and Bedrock!↣ redsto.ne/cavesandcliffs… ↢ https://t.co/GlmJtGndEU

Minecraft 1.18 was released for all platforms and versions of the game on November 30. This eliminated confusion between players of different editions like Bedrock and Java as to when each would receive the update.

A plethora of Minecraft gamers uses their Androids to play Minecraft's Bedrock Edition. Portability is an option that many prefer over sitting at a PC and playing Minecraft. Fortunately, the title can be downloaded easily on Android mobile devices.

Steps to download and install Minecraft 1.18 on Android

Navigate to the Google Play Store. Search "Minecraft" in the search bar provided at the top of the screen. A list of Minecraft and other similar games will appear. Click on the official copy of Minecraft by Mojang. The option to "Update" will be available on the right side of the game's name. Press the button to download the new update. Once the installation is complete, users may launch it and start mining.

Features added

In Minecraft 1.18, the game's mountains received six new biomes, including three types of slopes (Meadows, Groves, and Snowy Slopes) and three types of peaks (Jagged Peaks, Frozen Peaks, and Stony Peaks). The update also increases the game's world height to accommodate the towering new mountains.

On the other hand, caves received three new biomes: lush caves, dripstone caves, and noise caves. The last one is divided into cheese caves, noodle caves, and spaghetti caves.

The interior of most caves has been hollowed out into a cavern, and chances of ores being exposed have decreased.

Another significant change Minecraft 1.18 introduces is a revamp of the ore generating and distribution system. The level at which every ore generates has been changed, as has the most profitable level for each ore. Y level 11 has been removed as the Y level where every ore was readily available.

Other changes and features in this update include:

Buff to copper blocks which allows players to make more blocks using the stone cutter

New music disc called "Otherside" by Lena Raine

Changes to Illager behavior and water breathing potions

New feature that allows Llamas to be lured via haybales.

With the release of Minecraft 1.18 on all platforms, gamers can now explore and embark on adventures throughout the in-game world, climbing the highest peaks and battling through the endless hostile mobs in the deepest corners of the new cave systems.

