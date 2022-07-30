5 things to remember before Minecraft 1.19.1 update's new chat and reporting system

The Minecraft 1.19.1 update brings one of the most controversial features to the game: chat security and player reporting systems. Previously, there was no major system to report players for any negative messages sent in the chat. However, Mojang has implemented this into the game. Millions of players have jumped into discussions over this feature.

AntVenom @AntVenom



If Mojang thinks that every skilled coder who is against this system won't try and embarrass them by breaking this system, I would bet against Mojang.



Not a threat btw. Just calling it like it is.



Before releasing the feature to Java Edition, Mojang came out and answered some of the burning questions from the community regarding this feature. Though it cleared most doubts, players are still not sold on the concept. Here are a few things to note before users play the latest version and use the new chat and reporting system.

Minecraft 1.19.1 update is rolling out a new chat and reporting system

1) Player reporting will function on every server

Player reporting will apply on every server (Image via Minecraft 1.19.1 update)

The new player reporting and chat security systems will be applied to all servers, including private servers. Mojang mentioned this in their official statement, saying that every server will follow certain rules and regulations, including these features.

Whether it's normal private servers where a few close friends are playing or an anarchy server like 2b2t where thousands of griefers dwell, all can use these features.

2) Chat from specific players can be hidden

Players can hide chats from specific users on any server (Image via Minecraft 1.19.1 update)

There is a setting inside the new chat and reporting system where players can hide messages from others on a server. This can be used if someone does not want to report a player to Mojang but wants to ignore the player's messages on the world chat.

To apply this, players can head to the 'Player reporting' settings in the pause menu and click on the white chat bubble beside a player's name. This passive method silently ignores any player if they are disturbing anyone through messages.

3) Online chat will not be monitored

Chat on any server will not be monitored by Mojang (Image via Minecraft 1.19.1 update)

Since Mojang implemented the chat reporting and banning system, many players have been worried about whether the company will actively monitor chats to catch players. However, Mojang assured everyone that they will not be monitoring online chats by any means and will only look at chat messages that players are reporting.

They also clarified that no bots will be used to monitor or solve player report cases. There will be a group of people in the company who will be reviewing every report.

4) Unban requests can be sent to Mojang

Players can send case review requests to Mojang if they are banned on Minecraft 1.19.1 update (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since anyone can report any message, there might be several bans that can be unjustified or unfair. For players who think that they have been banned for the wrong reason, they can send a request to further review their case.

Upon receiving the appeal, Mojang will review the case once more to give a more concrete judgment. Many player reports will be filed just outside of game rage. Hence, there can be several bans that can be unfair or misinterpreted.

5) Each message will go through the Secure Chat system

Chat showing a small rectangular box on the left-hand side that indicates its status (Image via Minecraft 1.19.1 update)

With this update, Mojang brought in a Secure Chat system that will determine whether a message sent in the world chat is authentic or not. There are instances where the server may tamper with the message players send.

The system will verify every message to confirm that it is coming from a player. Each message will now have an indicator on the left-hand side with different colors depicting different statuses.

