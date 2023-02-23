Minecraft 1.19.4 pre-release 1 patch notes: New brush recipe, bug fixes, and more

Though Minecraft is developing update 1.20, Mojang continues to release incremental updates. For example, the pre-release snapshot for version 1.19.4 is now live as of February 22, 2023.

The Java Edition pre-release (technically coined 1.19.4 pre-release 1) may not be as big as anticipated, but there are still plenty of changes and fixes to account for. New accessibility settings, a revamped world creation menu, a new subcommand, and overall performance improvements can be found in this pre-release.

There's a fair bit to cover about this Minecraft Java snapshot, so it shouldn't hurt players to familiarize themselves with the new features and implementations.

Examining Minecraft 1.19.4 Pre-Release 1 patch notes and changes

Minecraft's latest Java snapshot has overhauled the appearance of the world creation menu (Image via Mojang)

According to Mojang, most of the forthcoming Java snapshots for update 1.19.4's development cycle will focus on bug fixes and minor improvements.

However, this shouldn't be too surprising, as the previous snapshot (23w07a) introduced plenty of new gameplay features, including the archeology update, sniffer mob, and cherry grove biomes complete with cherry blossom trees. After such a major content infusion, it makes sense for the developers to take a step back and address bugs and performance issues.

Primary Changes in Minecraft 1.19.4 Pre-Release 1

The glint that appears on enchanted items is now more visible.

The default value of the glint strength in the settings menu has been reduced by 75%.

The enchanted glint on potions has been removed so players can see the contents of the potions themselves with improved clarity.

A new notification system has been implemented to Realms to provide important information to Realms subscribers.

The crafting recipe for the brush item introduced in Minecraft 23w07a now requires a feather, a copper ingot, and a stick in a vertical line. Previously, this item was crafted with two sticks and three pieces of string.

The colors of the sniffer's spawn egg have been changed.

The recipe book now has a crafting recipe for a decorated pot block made of bricks without using pottery shards.

A new resource pack has been added to the accessibility settings that increase the overall contrast of the UI. Currently, this contrast change only applies to menus, but Mojang has also stated its intent to apply the same resource pack for the in-game UI.

The tabs in the world creation menu have been updated with their distinct appearances and no longer appear as buttons. The tabs have also been aligned to comfortably fit at the top of the screen.

Technical Changes in Minecraft 1.19.4 Pre-Release 1

The resource pack version has been updated to version 13. This includes a new damage and entity type tag and a change of the vibration frequency of "item_interact_finish" from 14 to two.

Enchantment glint now has two texture files within the resource pack format.

A new subcommand for the "execute" command has been added, known as "execute positioned over." This allows the execute command to find positions on the top of a heightmap.

Heightmaps have been included, which records the highest position of a given stack of blocks.

Approximately 50 bugfixes pertaining to all aspects of gameplay, including changes to frog, goat, camels, and sniffer mobs, as well as ensuring appropriate enchantment glint and potion coloration. A full list of fixes can be found via the official patch notes at https://www.minecraft.net/en-us/article/minecraft-1-19-4-pre-release-1.

As previously noted, players should expect numerous bugfixes and performance improvements in the coming days before the 1.19.4 update. Sure, it can be tough not to get excited about the large content update of version 1.20, but there is still plenty of time to improve the sandbox game and fix as many issues as possible.

Poll : 0 votes