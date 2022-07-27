5 best farm ideas for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is, at its core, a resource management game. There are dozens of different resources that players can collect and craft, including but not limited to the following:

Wood

Stone

Iron

Diamond

Thus, players are always on the hunt for potential resources. Thankfully, Minecraft’s resources are renewable and farmable, from more useless materials like rotten flesh to the game’s best materials such as iron, gunpowder, emeralds, and totems of undying.

5) Wither farm

The Wither is one of the hardest mobs to defeat in the entire game. With the ability to fly, regenerate health, and launch explosive skulls that can destroy blocks, an unprepared player will surely fall to the Wither.

The Wither is a farmable enemy, thankfully for players who want easy access to either wither roses or nether stars for beacons. These farms typically take advantage of the portal back to the overworld found in the End and then entity cramming to quickly defeat the Wither. These farms can be more difficult to make due to the amount of redstone needed to fit in a small area.

4) Raid Farm

Raids were an addition to Minecraft from the 1.14 Village and Pillage update. This happens when a player enters the borders of a village with the Bad Omen effect. Players must fight off waves of illagers attempting to attack the village.

These raids allow players to get large quantities of totems of undying and emeralds, both of which are useful items. Totems of undying to avoid death in fights and emeralds to create powerful beacons or trade with villagers.

Raid farms allow for players to experience these raids in total AFK ways, allowing for mass amounts of totems of undying and emeralds to be collected in short periods.

These farms use a single villager that counts as a village to start a raid. It is only a small platform that mobs can potentially spawn on before they are forced into a long chute, where they are killed by a combination of fall damage and entity cramming.

3) Enderman XP farm

XP farms are vital to a good survival world. They allow players to quickly get XP, which is needed to enchant items such as tools and armor. It repairs any items that have the mending enchantment, which converts XP to durability in almost no time. Enderman drops a lot of XP and spawn in considerable numbers in the End, making them an excellent choice for a farm.

Enderman XP farms are late-stage Minecraft XP farms that can be made once the ender dragon has been defeated at least once. These farms take advantage of the End’s void to force everyone to spawn onto a single platform. A suspended endermite stands in the center that the endermen will attempt to attack before falling into a hole. The drop will leave them with half a heart for players to kill.

2) Iron Farm

Iron is a precious resource. Players can use iron to make armor, buckets, cauldrons, hoppers, pressure plates, crossbows, minecarts, pistons, and shields. This means that having large quantities of iron is vital to building other farms and players defending themselves properly.

Thankfully, Minecraft iron farms are quite simple. The one found in the video above uses three panicking villagers around a center zombie to spawn iron golems in flowing water on the roof of the fire. The water pushes this golem into a chamber that will use lava to kill the golem and hoppers to collect the iron and poppies and bring them to the output chests.

1) Witch Farm

Witches have many good drops. The full list of potential drops includes sticks, glass bottles, glowstone dust, gunpowder, redstone, spider eyes, and sugar. These drops are helpful for redstone contraptions, firework rockets, and potion brewing, making witch farms an excellent way to sustain many of Minecraft’s most interesting and powerful features.

The farm shown in the above video is a simple and basic design. Three small spawning platforms are occasionally flushed out by water released by opening trapdoors with a redstone clock. The witches are then pushed into a different stream of water, feeding them into a single block filled with minecarts, causing them to die due to entity cramming.

The rate of the farm is about 2500 items per hour, which is not the most efficient witch farm in Minecraft but is efficient enough for how simple it is to build.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far