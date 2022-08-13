5 most helpful Minecraft mods in 2022

Minecraft mods are community-made and contain custom code that adds new functionality to the game. For example, before multiplayer was officially introduced, players were able to add it by modifying the game’s existing code.

While many mods and mod packs completely change the feel of Minecraft, others add quality of life or other convenience features to the game.

Detailed below are five mods players can use to enhance the base game’s gameplay.

Structures’ Compass, JourneyMap and 3 other useful mods available for Minecraft Java 1.19

1) Sophisticated Backpacks

A Sophisticated Backpack on the ground (Image via Mojang)

One of the biggest problems in present-day Minecraft is its inventory issue. The current inventory size has not changed since the game was in beta, but there have been dozens, if not hundreds, of new blocks and items added to the game. This means that the inventory has effectively gotten much smaller. Mojang’s solution, the bundle, has been continuously delayed, with no release in sight.

The Sophisticated Backpacks mod is a great solution that players can use right now. These backpacks offer more inventory space and have multiple tiers, ranging from leather and gold to diamond and Netherite.

2) Structures’ Compass

The list of the structures the Structures' Compass can search for (Image via Mojang)

One of the most interesting things about Minecraft are all the different structures that players can find in the wild. This includes desert temples, woodland mansions, villages, bastion remnants, end cities, strongholds, and Nether fortresses. These structures often have loot, food, and enchanted books.

The Structures’ Compass mod allows players to craft a compass with an interface that enables them to select any of the game's structures. The compass will then search the world for the nearest structure of the selected type and point players towards it.

3) Nature’s Compass

The search list from the Nature's Compass mod (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft has many biomes, almost all of which feature different blocks or items. For example, badlands biomes are good sources of natural terracotta, and players can only get large amounts of coral from warm ocean biomes.

The Nature’s Compass mod is very similar to the Structures’ Compass mod. Players can craft a compass, where they can use an interface to select any of the game’s biomes. The compass will then search for the nearest biome of that type and direct players on how to get there.

4) JourneyMap

The minimap added by the JourneyMap mod (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft has an expansive world, often requiring players to travel thousands of blocks to reach respective biomes or vital structures. This is where the JourneyMap mod comes into play.

This mod adds a minimap to the top-right corner of the screen. This allows players to have a constant sense of what is around them biome-wise.

Additionally, there is a full-sized map that players can use to get a greater sense of their world. The map will also show entity locations in real time. It can even be used to make waypoints that players can teleport between to fast travel.

5) Just Enough Items

The inventory interface from Just Enough Items (Image via Minecraft)

Just Enough Items is a staple Minecraft mod. Using this mod, players can find and pick blocks at will using a search bar and inventory window added to the crafting interface. Players can scroll through this menu or use the search bar to find any of the items in either the base game or a mod.

When the player finds an item or block, they can click on it to see any available crafting recipes. When they click on it, players don’t just see crafting recipes; they also see all the ways to acquire the item or block, including ways that are exclusive to individual mods.

