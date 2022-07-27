5 most powerful armors to use in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is a game known for its horrifying and dangerous nights. Once the sun has faded behind the horizon, zombies, skeletons, spiders, and the game’s iconic creeper all come out to assail the player constantly until the sun returns to the sky the next morning.

This means that players need to act quickly to protect themselves, and they can do so with weapons, shields, and armors found in the game. This article will list the five best armors available in Minecraft.

5 best armors in Minecraft 1.19

5) Gold

The best armor's in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Gold has always been an interesting material that feels very out of place in Minecraft. It is rarer than iron, worse than iron, and its durability is barely better than leather armor. This combination of factors makes it technically better than leather, but only by a small margin.

However, gold armor has a potential upside that all golden items have, which is the higher enchantability. This means that it is easier to get good enchantments on them compared to other materials and types of items.

4) Chainmail

Chainmail might be the armor with the most interesting history in Minecraft. For many years, it was unobtainable in legitimate survival gameplay, as the crafting recipe for chainmail required players to craft the armor out of the fire item that used to be accessible through the creative menu and mods.

However, now that it is relatively easy to obtain through villager trading, it can be a legitimate armor that players can use in the game. It has the exact same durability as iron armor but only has a total of 12 defense points instead of iron’s 15 total defense, making it slightly inferior as an armor.

Still, for players who don't want to use their iron to make armor, chainmail is an excellent early-game armor choice.

3) Iron

Iron armor on an armor stand (Image via Minecraft)

Iron is the first material that players should consider using to make armor. A full set of iron armor has more than double the defense points of a full set of leather armor and around three times the durability. This makes iron armor the best all-around early game armor. It is easy to get, decently durable, and offers a decent amount of protection.

Additionally, iron is a relatively abundant natural resource, whereas leather needs to be farmed by the player to obtain high amounts of it.

2) Diamond

Diamond spent more than a decade as the best material the game has to offer. It is an iconic material in the game, and it is probably the fan-favorite armor due to its iconic color and history.

Diamond is one of the best materials that players can find in the overworld. It is the first armor in the game that has toughness, which provides additional protection against high-damage single attacks. Additionally, it has more than double the durability of iron armor, making it an incredible step up over iron armor.

1) Netherite

Netherite is an alloy that was added to the game with the 1.16 Nether Update, and players can create it out of ancient debris and gold, which is then used to plate their existing diamond armor.

Netherite armor has the exact same defense value as diamond armor. However, its toughness, which is an armor mechanic, exceeds that of the diamond armor. Toughness is a second defense that protects the player against high-damage single attacks that are normally not reduced by much with regular armor.

Only diamond and netherite armor have any armor toughness, with netherite armor having about 33% more toughness than diamond armor. The other advantage that netherite armor has is its durability, which is about 50 to 70 points higher than that of diamond armor.

