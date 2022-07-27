5 most useful commands in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is quite a complex game. Systems such as redstone are so expansive and complicated that players have gone so far as to recreate the entirety of Pokemon Red inside the title using redstone and command blocks.

These creations would not exist if not for the experimentation possible within it.

Part of this experimentation is using the many commands available within the game’s console via console commands.

Five best console commands for users to use in Minecraft 1.19

5) /weather

A charged creeper, created with lightning (Image via Minecraft)

Storms are one of the game's most annoying features when they occur too frequently or at a bad time. Users can have entire bases burnt down due to an unfortunate lightning strike or have enemies spawn in large numbers while the cloud coverage blocks the sun.

Thankfully, they can use the /weather command to clear the weather. Gamers can manually force it to begin raining or thunderstorms if desired.

This is useful for getting mob heads, as charged creepers are required to get them and can only be formed by lightning.

The syntax for the command is: /weather <clear, rain, thunder>

4) /time

The /weather clear command being used to clear the overcast skies in a desert biome (Image via Minecraft)

There are two main different ways that players can use the /time command. They are various ways to set the current in-game time, depending on if they want fine control or convenience.

/time set <time>

This command version will set the in-game time to the specified time. It requires users to know which in-game times correspond to certain in-game day/night cycle points. This command version grants finer control but is harder to use.

/time set <day, night, noon, or midnight>

/time set will allow gamers to quickly change the in-game time to four different time presets that include day, night, noon, and midnight, meaning that they won’t need to know the actual in-game time associated with each of these points in the day/night cycle.

3) /gamemode

The /gamemode rule is pretty simple but vital for players doing experiments in test worlds that require switching back and forth between creative, survival, and spectator. It will allow them to use creative to build things such as AFK farms and then change back to survival to test the functionality of the farm without having to rebuild it in a survival world.

The syntax for this command is: /gamemode <creative, survival, spectator, adventure>

2) /gamerule

The /gamerule command is the single most powerful command on this list. As one might expect, it can change any of the title’s different game rules during the world’s existence, even commands that cannot usually be altered during world creation.

Here are a few examples of the syntax of the /gamerule command for different game rules.

- Turn off day-night cycle: /gamerule doDaylightCycle False

- To stop creepers, ghasts, and enderman from destroying or moving blocks: /gamerule mobGriefing false

- To turn on keep inventory: /gamerule keepInventory true

- To turn phantom spawning off: /gamerule doInsomnia false

1) /locate

The /locate command for a stronhold and the teleport command the game generates (Image via Minecraft)

The /locate command is one of Minecraft's most powerful commands. It will allow users to search for a biome, structure, or PoI.

This means they can quickly find things like strongholds, ancient cities, mangrove swamps, deep dark biomes, or items such as bells or nether portals very quickly for testing purposes. This command will paste the coordinates into the chat, and players on Java can click these coordinates to create a teleport command instantly for quick travel.

The Java Edition is the only version that can search for PoIs, meaning that the /locate command can only search for structures and biomes on Bedrock Edition.

The syntax of the command is: /locate <structure, biome, or poi> <name of the thing to search for>

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

