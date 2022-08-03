How to download Sildur's vibrant shaders for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is incredibly well known for its design language. It shares the same pixelated look that many games with indie roots typically have, though the blocky world is something that almost no other games, indie or otherwise, have attempted to use.

However, after spending dozens of hours in a single survival world, this iconic look can become quite stale. Thankfully, the community has a solution for this.

There are shaders that the community has created that completely change and overhaul how the game processes things like shadows, lighting, waves, water, and much more. One of the best known is Sildur’s Vibrant shaders, the installation process of which is detailed below.

How to install any of Sildur’s shaders for Minecraft 1.19

1) Optifine or Iris

The first thing that players are going to need to do is decide which of the two main shader foundations they would like to use. There is the combination of Forge and Optifine, or Fabric and Iris.

Forge and Fabric are the two bases that mods use to function, whereas Optifine and Iris are the mods that allow for shaders to make the changes they do.

2) Download the preferred mod combo

An example of the Forge website (Image via Forge)

Once players have decided which of the mod combinations they would like to use, they will need to download and install them.

Players can download Forge from the official Forge website. After navigating to the downloads section, the 1.19 version should be at the top of the list.

Once the Forge installer is downloaded, players should run it, select the installation as the client version, and let the installer do its job.

The downloads found on the Optifine website (Image via Optifine)

After Forge is downloaded, players will then want to navigate to the Optifine website.

In a very similar manner to the Forge website, the Optifine website’s download section should show the 1.19 version by default, as it is the most updated version of the mod as of the writing of this article.

Just like with Forge, this will download an installer that players can run to automatically install Forge on their Minecraft installation.

What the Fabric website looks like (Image via Fabric)

Alternatively, players can use Fabric and Iris. Players should navigate to the Fabric website and then navigate to the download section. There is only one installer for Fabric, which includes all available versions.

Players should download the installer, run it, and install Fabric for the version of Minecraft they want, 1.19 for this example.

The download list found on the Iris website (Image via Iris)

Once this is done, players should navigate to the download section of the Iris website.

This will also contain an installer available for download, which will automatically install both Iris and Sodium, allowing for shaders to be used, and Minecraft to be optimized.

3) Download Sildur’s Vibrant Shaders

The list of versions of Sildur's available for download (Image via sildurs-shaders.github.io)

Once the player has downloaded and installed their preferred combination of mods, they will need to decide which version of Sildur’s they wish to use. There are a plethora of different versions of the shader for different power rigs, as well as for different preferences.

Sildur’s Vibrant Lite

This version of the shader is the best version for players on lower-strength systems. This will have the fewest changes in terms of shadows, lighting, and visual effects.

Sildur’s Vibrant Medium

This version of the shader is going to be the best blend of the high-end and low-end versions. Players using this version will have better visuals than the low version, while also not having the same level of performance hits that the higher versions have.

Sildur’s Vibrant High

This is the version of the shader that most people will probably use. It features the best blend of enhanced visuals and performance, while also being usable for most players on most systems.

Sildur’s Vibrant High Motion Blur

This is a variant of the High shader that features increased motion blur, which will rely entirely on the preferences of the player. Some players might experience motion sickness due to the increase in motion blur.

Sildur’s Vibrant Extreme

This is the highest-end base form of the shader, featuring the biggest enhancements to Minecraft’s visuals. However, this will come at the cost of performance, meaning this shader will be out of reach for players on lower-end systems.

Sildur’s Vibrant Extreme Volumetric Lighting

This is going to be the most taxing version of the shader. It features all of the extreme changes from the extreme version of the shader, with additional volumetric lighting changes to push things to the next level.

4) Downloading and installing the selected shader

Once players have decided which version of the shader will work best for their system, they will need to use the download link on the website for that version. This will download the zip file for the shader.

Players will need to navigate to their Minecraft installation before entering the "shaderpack" folder. This folder contains all the zip files for the shader. Players should place the Sildur’s shader zip file in this folder, then launch Minecraft.

Once in Minecraft, players can navigate to the settings menu and then video settings. There should be an option to see a list of installed shaders, from which players can select Sildur’s shader and apply the shader.

