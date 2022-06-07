Minecraft 1.19 expected update release time for Bedrock Edition today (June 7th)

June 7 is the day that many Minecraft players have been waiting for. The 1.19 update is set to be released sometime today after many months of snapshots, betas, and pre-releases. At long last, The Wild Update is almost here.

For several reasons, this update is highly anticipated. For starters, many features have been teased for a long time. The Warden was initially announced two major updates ago.

Additionally, the 1.18 update ended up being a little underwhelming for a portion of the Minecraft player base, so this represents Mojang's opportunity to make up for it. For whatever reason, a lot of players have been patiently waiting for this day.

Minecraft @Minecraft



redsto.ne/wild-adventure New places, new friends, and new adventures are just one day away! #TheWildUpdate New places, new friends, and new adventures are just one day away! #TheWildUpdate🌱 redsto.ne/wild-adventure https://t.co/ixQA5gjaVF

The release time has been the topic of much debate in the last few days. Here's what crafters need to know.

Expected release time for Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update

It should be noted that Mojang has not yet announced a release time. They typically don't, so that's no surprise. They usually just release the update on the target day with no prior hint that it's coming.

For that reason, there no official time can be stated here. It will be a surprise to all players, so it's best to keep an eye on the official Minecraft channels for the announcement.

However, players can expect it around a certain time. The Minecraft 1.19 update is expected to be released for Bedrock Edition at approximately 1.00 PM EST. This means that it will be at these times in other time zones:

10.00 am PST

06.00 pm BST

07.00 pm CEST

10.30 pm IST

This is based on previous update rollouts. The 1.18 update was released at 1.00 PM EST, so the 1.19 update can certainly be expected to roll out in a similar fashion.

1.18 was released in the afternoon (Image via Mojang)

In theory, Mojang could release the update all the way at the end of the day and still honor their promise of June 7. That won't work, though, since there are a lot of time zones that will receive the update after the promised date.

If Mojang intends to honor that June 7 release date across the world, they will have to release The Wild Update at a time that is still June 7 in most parts of the world, if not all of it. That means it should come sooner rather than later.

For Bedrock, the time will be the same as Java Edition. All platforms will have access to the update at the same time. Despite there being two versions of the update for either platform, the update will come for everyone at the same time.

Minecraft @Minecraft



The Wild Tales await... Craft your own adventure right now:



redsto.ne/wild-tales Where in the wild will you wander?The Wild Tales await... Craft your own adventure right now: Where in the wild will you wander?The Wild Tales await... Craft your own adventure right now:📖 redsto.ne/wild-tales https://t.co/6L9kOubnYb

So whenever Mojang does announce that Minecraft version 1.19 is available (likely on their official Twitter account), it will be for everyone, including:

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X

PC

iOS

Android

Unfortunately, those with prior responsibilities can't just wait by their device until Mojang announces it, but the times listed above are a safe bet.

After the update, the Warden, Mangrove Swamp, Deep Dark, mud, frogs, Allay and so much more will all be available for players.

