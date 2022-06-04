When is Minecraft 1.19 update being released? Exact date and time listed

After months of anticipation, snapshots, rumors, betas, pre-releases, one official teaser, and lots of patience, the 1.19 update to Minecraft is almost here. Mojang recently released an official trailer for the Allay but only said "Coming Soon," so the update still seemed like it was a ways away.

After the slight disappointment over the 1.18 update, players were anxious for The Wild Update. Given just a loose "2022" release date at first, many felt it would be a while.

However, users don't have to wait very long to start fighting the Warden, collecting mud, breeding frogs, chopping down mangrove trees, etc.

Minecraft 1.19 Wild Update release details

Minecraft is poised to receive the latest major update in just a few days. Mojang recently gave it an official release date at long last, telling gamers that on June 7, the update would go live on all platforms, such as:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series S/X

Nintendo Switch

iOS device

Android device

PC

However, they stopped short of announcing the official release time at the time of writing. This is not uncommon. Many Minecraft updates come at a random time during that day.

The dreaded Warden will come with the 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

Mojang probably operates around Eastern Standard Time, which means that sometime between 8.00 am EST and 8.00 pm EST is a likely range for the update come June 7.

The 1.18 update was officially released around 1.00 pm EST, so a similar path can be expected with 1.19. There will be no shortage of coverage on that day, so as soon as the update is announced (likely via Twitter), everyone will know.

Once the update arrives, the game will change. For starters, there will be two brand-new biomes. The Deep Dark biome will be arguably the most frightening location in the overworld.

Wardens, Sculk blocks, and Ancient Cities can all be found there. In Ancient Cities, echo shards will be part of the loot pool. Eight of those and one compass will craft the recovery compass, which points to a player's last death.

The mangrove swamp biome will be the other biome, but it will be much safer. There, players will see tadpoles, frogs, mud, and mangrove trees, all brand new additions to 1.19.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Tell us your big plans for Mangrove Swamps? Build your boggy hideaway from beautiful mangrove wood, make some amphibious new friends, or just play in the mud! The choice is yours when #TheWildUpdate arrives on June 7!Tell us your big plans for Mangrove Swamps? Build your boggy hideaway from beautiful mangrove wood, make some amphibious new friends, or just play in the mud! The choice is yours when #TheWildUpdate arrives on June 7! Tell us your big plans for Mangrove Swamps? https://t.co/kgAj7ITbcV

Frogs will not be exclusive to this biome, though. In fact, the biome they grow up in can determine if they will be green, orange, or white in color.

Finally, one of the most significant additions is Allay. After dominating the glare and copper golem in the 2021 Mob Vote, Allay is finally making its official debut.

Minecraft gamers can give Allay an item, and it will leave in search of more of that exact item. They will spawn in Pillager Outposts, from where they will need to be freed.

For the full patch notes and any more information, readers can keep an eye on the official Mojang channels.

