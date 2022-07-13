How to get scutes in Minecraft 1.19 update

The world of Minecraft features many unique and interesting animals. From the small and adorable axolotl to the large and ferocious polar bear, there is something that players can find in nearly every biome, the oceans included. While the dolphin is the most iconic ocean mob, the sea turtle is another interesting ocean mob.

These sea turtles can give players access to scutes. Scutes have some unique and interesting use cases in Minecraft, but how exactly do players get them, and what are these use cases? Read on for a full breakdown of the scute item.

How to get scutes, and what they can be used for in Minecraft 1.19

What are scutes for?

A turtle shell on an armor stand (Image via Minecraft)

One of the primary uses of scutes is to craft turtle shells. This can be done by placing five scutes in the pattern of a normal armor helmet. It is three across, with one below the left and right ends.

This turtle shell can be worn as a helmet. When worn in this way, the turtle shell has a durability of 275, which is more than 100 extra durability points over chainmail and iron armors. Additionally, the turtle shell gives players a water breathing status effect, which grants ten extra seconds underwater, which stacks with respiration.

The other use of turtle shells is in brewing Potions of the Turtle Master. When combined with awkward potions, players can get up to three Turtle Master potions. Potions of the Turtle Master have a mixed effect. They reduce a player’s speed by 60% but also reduce all incoming damage by 60%, for a default time of 20 seconds.

The potion can be extended, which will increase the duration to 40 seconds, thereby doubling it. The potion can also be enhanced, increasing the slowing to 90% and the damage reduction to 80%.

How to get scutes

A newly grown adult turtle near a scute (Image via Minecraft)

Scutes can only be acquired one way and only one at a time. They are dropped by baby turtles when the baby turtle grows into an adult turtle. This makes them relatively annoying to get in large amounts, and they can take a decent amount of time to accumulate.

How to find turtles

Two naturally spawned turtles on a small island (Image via Minecraft)

Turtles can be found in beach biomes and spawn on the sand during the day. They cannot spawn in the snowy variant of the beach nor the stony variant of the beach. They can spawn in small groups of up to five individuals. 10% of these individuals will spawn naturally as baby turtles.

How to breed turtles

Turtles just after mating (Image via Minecraft)

Turtles can be led and bred by using sea grass on them. This will cause the turtles to enter love mode. After breeding, the pregnant turtle will re-enter love mode for 30 seconds after laying its eggs, while the other turtle will be available to be fed again immediately. In Bedrock Edition, the turtles have a 90-second cooldown between breedings.

Turtles are a unique mob in that they remember the beach they spawned on, and it becomes the turtle’s home beach. No matter how far from their home beach they are, they will always attempt to return to it after breeding to lay eggs. They will always lay their eggs within nine blocks of where they were born. Turtles will lay between one and four eggs.

