How to get Minecoins in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft Java Edition and Bedrock Edition do not have that many differences, at least in terms of the gameplay. A bigger contrast between the two games is how user-created content has been handled.

Java Edition is free to mod and customized to the player's desires, whereas Bedrock has a controversial marketplace.

This marketplace is where gamers of the Bedrock Edition can get free things for their Java counterparts, such as mods, texture packs, and much more. This is done by spending Minecoins, the game's premium currency, to gain access to these files and features.

Uses of Minecoins in Minecraft 1.19

Minecoins exist as a way for players to purchase content from the Bedrock exclusive. The content available to Bedrock users to buy includes, but is not limited to, survival spawns skin packs, adventure maps, texture packs, mods, minigames, worlds, DLC packs, and crossover packs.

How to purchase Minecoins in Minecraft 1.19

Bedrock gamers will need to do the following to purchase Minecoins for their account:

1) Download Minecraft from their respective app stores or the game's launcher from either Mojang's website or the Microsoft store

2) Launch the game

3) Sign in to the Microsoft account associated with their Minecraft account so that they can access the marketplace. These social aspects are unavailable if players are not logged in to a Microsoft account

4) Go to the marketplace

5) Find the Minecoins displayed in the top right corner of the screen

6) Click the plus button to open the window to get more Minecoin.

There are five different levels of regular Minecoin purchases, with limited-time offers and special deals found below. The cheapest pack is 1.99 USD for 320 Minecoins, while another is available for 5.99 USD, i.e., 1020 Minecoins.

There is also a pack that is 9.99 USD for 1720 Minecoins and one costing 19.99 USD for 3500 mine coins. The final and most expensive pack is 49.99 USD for 8800 mine coins.

Minecoin exclusivity

Minecoins are an exclusive feature for the Bedrock version of the game. They exist to facilitate the purchase of content for Bedrock, such as skins, skin packs, game modes, mods, or DLC content packs.

Users can add Minecoins to their accounts for purchases or be quickly accessed upon the release of a new mod or DLC that interests them instead of going through the potentially long purchase process when wanting to play.

Beware of free coins

Where any service offers an exclusive premium in-game currency, there also comes a wave of those claiming to have ways of getting the currency for free. These methods are almost all assuredly either scams or taking advantage of technical glitches on the marketplace that might result in gamers using them being banned.

For this reason, it is very much recommended that fans avoid using any method or website claiming to give them free Minecoins. They could easily result in losing access to their accounts, either through hacking or by being banned by Microsoft or Mojang.

