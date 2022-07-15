5 best realistic texture packs for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has one of the most iconic design aesthetics in all of gaming. The game’s indie DNA is still plainly visible in its pixelated textures and blocky three-dimensional world. However, this comes with a downside.

Most players have put dozens, if not hundreds, of hours into the game, which can wear down the appeal of these textures.

This is where the community has stepped in to help. The game has a remarkably easy system for creating custom texture packs, and players have pushed the game to its limits by designing ultra-realistic texture packs.

5 of the best Minecraft 1.19 texture packs for realism

5) Realistico

There are two versions of Realistico available to players. The Lite pack, which only changes blocks, features a 128x128 block texture resolution and is totally free. Conversely, the premium version has a texture resolution of 512x512.

Realistico aims to revamp the game's textures into a much more realistic experience while also maintaining the classic Minecraft feel and look. While the textures have been upscaled, they are all unmistakably textured from the vanilla game. The extra details also include some additional depth.

4) Patrix

Patrix is a freemium texture pack with three main versions:

32x32 texture resolution option

128x128 texture resolution option

256x256 texture resolution option

Only the 32x32 resolution pack is available for free.

This texture pack is good enough to almost make a player forget that they are playing Minecraft. The foliage loses almost all of its blocky nature, being much more akin to foliage that can be found in more traditional 3D games.

Another small detail that helps this texture pack stand out is the way that water can accumulate in puddles on other blocks, which really makes the world feel more real.

3) Brixel

Instead of focusing on making the game look as close to real life as possible, this texture pack instead focuses on making Minecraft look like everyone's favorite building block: Lego.

The texture pack features several premium resolution offerings. The most detailed of these results in a gameplay experience that feels more like digital Lego than Minecraft.

Though it lacks in natural realism, the texture pack makes up for it by looking exactly like real Lego. This would make a great resource pack for players that have become more tired of how similar a lot of high fidelity resource packs and shaders can sometimes feel.

2) Clarity

Clarity is a 32x32 resolution texture pack option available to both Bedrock and Java players. Unlike many of the other packs on this list, this resource pack is totally free and only has one resolution option.

While not the most realistic texture pack on paper, this resource pack does something that its contemporaries either fail to do or intentionally change: Clarity feels like Minecraft. Many other resource packs that aim to increase the fidelity of the game totally remove all traces of the game’s DNA.

Clarity avoids this by simply remastering most of the game’s textures, making them feel more realistic due to the added detail rather than the more realistic representation. These heightened textures help with immersion, so even though the game still looks cartoony, it feels more real.

1) Stratum

Stratum has five different resolutions available for rigs of differing power, as follows:

128x128 resolution option

256x256 resolution option

512x512 resolution option

1024x1024 resolution option

2048x2048 resolution option

Unfortunately, only the 128x128 option is available for free. This is better than many other packs, which only have 32x32 packs for free. Players wanting one of these higher resolution packs can get the 256x version for $5, the 256x and 512x versions for $15, and all versions for $25.

This texture pack completely overhauls the look and feel of the game. Dirt looks lifelike, stone looks hefty and ancient, and flowers are so far removed from their blocky counterparts it is almost comical. This is an amazing choice for players who are so tired of the game’s traditional look they do not want to be reminded of it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far