All Minecraft 1.19 server commands for Bedrock and Java Editions

Minecraft is known for its multiplayer. Between CallMeCarson’s Survival MultiPlayer and the recent Dream SMP, multiplayer has been very instrumental in Minecraft’s uptick in popularity over the years.

There are many commands that players can use to interact with both the server and the players on them. For players running their own servers, knowing the commands that they can use to interact with the world and players can be instrumental in keeping the server running smoothly. However, due to the number of commands and the complexity of some of these commands, they can be hard to keep track of.

While there are many more commands than those listed here, these commands are specifically important for multiplayer servers.

All server commands for Minecraft 1.19 and what they do

Java exclusive commands

1) /ban

This command will, when combined with a player’s username, cause the player to get banned from the server. This will remove them and forbid them from rejoining the server.

2) /ban-ip

This does the same as the ban command, but instead of being set to a specific profile username, it works for an IP address. This will stop problematic players from being able to rejoin using a different Minecraft account, as their network's IP address will be banned instead of just the account.

3) /banlist

This command will show the names and IP addresses currently on the ban list, should a server admin need to unban a specific user.

4) /defaultgamemode

This command will set the default game mode for the server (survival, creative, adventure, or spectator mode).

5) /forceload

This command forces a chunk to either be constantly loaded or will return the chunk to unload when no player is near.

6) /pardon

This command is the opposite of the /ban command. When combined with a username on the ban list, it will unban that specific player.

7) /pardon-ip

This command is the opposite of the /ban-ip command. When combined with a banned IP address, that specific IP address will be removed from the ban list.

8) /save-all

This command will save the server and the word to the disk the server is running on. This makes it a way to manually save a server.

9) /save-on

This command will turn automatic saves for the server on, meaning players will not need to remember to save the game themselves.

10) /save-off

This command will turn automatic saves for the server off. This means that players will need to remember to manually save before closing the server.

11) /setidletimeout

This command will allow server admins to set the time before idle players are automatically kicked from the server.

12) /team

This command is used to control any teams the server has.

13) /teammsg or /tm

These commands will allow server members to communicate in a hidden Minecraft chat.

14) /worldborder

This command will allow control over the world borders.

Bedrock exclusive commands

1) /ability

This command will grant or revoke a player a respective ability, such as the ability to fly, get muted in chat, or be a world builder.

2) /changesetting

This command will allow server admins to change server settings on the server while the server is still running.

3) /clearspawnpoints

This command will clear any set spawn points in the world.

4) /connect

An alias of the /wsserver command, this command will attempt to connect to the websocket server.

5) /dedicatedwsserver

Similar to /connect and /wsserver. This command will attempt to connect to the websocket server.

6) /ops and /permission

These commands will reload and apply any permissions.

7) /save

This command will prepare a backup, queries its status, or resumes.

8) /setmaxplayers

This command will set the maximum number of players allowed on the server.

9) /wb and /worldbuilder

These commands are aliases of one another. Both will allow the specified player the ability to edit restricted Minecraft blocks.

10) /wsserver

This command will attempt to connect to the websocket server. It is an alias of /connect.

Commands on both versions

Ax exploding creeper will destroy blocks if /gamerule has not turned mobgriefing off (Image via Minecraft)

1) /clear

This command will remove the specified Minecraft item or items from player's inventories.

2) /deop

This command will revoke operator status from the specified player using the supplied username.

3) /gamemode

This command will change the gamemode of the specified player to the specified gamemode (creative, survival, spectator, or adventure).

4) /gamerule

This command will set or query a game rule value, such as natural regeneration, mob griefing, or the weather cycle, among others.

5) /kick

This command will remove a player from the server, though if they are not banned, they will be able to rejoin.

6) /list

This command lists the players currently on the server.

7) /op

This command will give the specified player operator status.

8) /spawnpoint

This command will set the spawn for a specified player to a specified position.

9) /teleport or /tp

This command will teleport the specified player to either another specified player or a specified location.

10) /whitelist

This command will allow for the management of the server's whitelist. If the server is whitelist-based, this list comprises of players that are allowed to join.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far