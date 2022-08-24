List of flying mobs in Minecraft 1.19 update

Flying is a mechanic that only a few entities in the world of Minecraft naturally possess. This includes eleven different mobs. Players get the ability to fly through the elytra.

However, that is an endgame activity and occurs have the player has taken painstaking journeys across the different realms and dimensions featured in the game.

The world of Minecraft generates an almost infinitely long area. This gives the generation of mobs plenty of space to churn out every type of mob. Even then, however, only a few mobs can fly. This article will address all of these mobs in The Wild Update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Minecraft 1.19 has a bunch of mobs that can fly

11) Bee

Bees are small-sized mobs in Minecraft that can be found around biomes with flowers, like the flower forest, plains, and sunflower plains. Like their real-life counterparts, bees tend to gather honey and store it in bee nests and beehives, where they also reside.

Bees are neutral mobs; they ignore the player unless the latter is holding out a flower towards them. This makes them follow the player and presents them with the opportunity to tame the bee.

However, if players damage bees in any form, take honey from beehives, or break a beehive, the mob becomes hostile and chases the player down to sting and poison them.

10) Parrot

Parrots are lively passive mobs in Minecraft that are only found inside jungle biomes. They can often be heard before they’re seen; each parrot emits whistling and squawking sounds while also being able to imitate other mob-based sounds around them.

They can emit terrifying sounds like a creeper about to explode, a zombie’s growl, or even the Ender Dragon’s roar. Parrots can be tamed using seeds, subsequently flying behind the player and even sitting on their shoulder at times.

9) Bat

Bats are passive mobs in Minecraft found inside caves and caverns (mostly in dark areas underground). They make squeaking sounds and wander around the location they’re in. Their pathfinding often results in them getting too close to lava and burning up. Bats are among the few mobs that do not drop any XP or items upon death.

8) Chicken

Chickens in Minecraft don’t necessarily fly, but they do glide. This makes them immune to fall damage, as they can glide down to the ground. Additionally, chickens are a great source of food and features and are greatly effective when used to make farms.

Unlike most other mobs, chickens lay eggs, which gives players two possible ways of getting more of them. Chickens can enter love mode if the player feeds two of them one seed each.

7) Allay

Allays are a part of the newest batch of mobs added to Minecraft. They are passive and are of great use to players. Their foremost ability is to pick and deliver items for players, provided they are first given that same item to duplicate.

Allays also respond to any note blocks they hear repeatedly playing and are often found around pillager outposts and inside woodland mansions.

6) Phantom

Phantoms are terrifying airborne mobs in Minecraft that represent nightmares. Groups appear at night after a player has not slept for three or more in-game days. Phantoms attack by swooping down and dealing damage to the player. When killed, they drop a resource known as a phantom membrane.

They can be shot using arrows or hit with melee weapons when they get close. Like many undead mobs, phantoms burn when hit with a ray of sunlight. Since the player cannot sleep when hostile mobs are around, the only ways to get rid of these mobs are to either die or kill them.

5) Blaze

Blazes are hostile mobs in Minecraft that are only found inside the Nether dimension, specifically, inside nether fortresses. Each blaze can hurl fireballs at players. These fireballs set the player on fire and put them in a highly tedious position. Players cannot use water to put fires out in the Nether.

When killed, blazes drop blaze rods, which are essential to the player’s progression as they allow them to craft blaze powder and, subsequently, the eyes of the ender.

4) Vex

Vexes are small-sized hostile mobs (about the size of an Allay) that appear as an attack from the dangerous Evoker mob. Evokers can summon groups of vexes when they encounter woodland mansions or during raids indeed.

Vexes may be the same size as allays but can be formidable foes. They fly towards the player wielding iron swords, using their smaller size, speed, and numbers to overwhelm the player. These mobs can even attack villagers, iron golems, and wandering traders.

3) Ghast

Ghasts are large ghost-like mobs that can only be found in the Nether dimension. They can notice the player when close enough, upon which they shoot dangerous fireballs toward them. Each fireball causes an explosion when hit, dealing impact damage and setting players close to the impact on the fire.

Ghasts can be shot out of the air using bows and crossbows or hit with melee weapons if the distance between the player and the mob allows it. Fireballs shot by ghasts can be deflected back at them using melee weapons or even projectiles.

2) Wither

The Wither is a boss mob in Minecraft that is not a part of the game’s main questline. Instead, players can summon this mob using soul sand/soul soil, and three wither skeleton skulls. The Wither shoots explosive skulls at the player.

It can also spawn wither skeletons inside the Overowolrd, can regenerate, fly at fast speeds and cause large explosions. Its three heads can attack three different targets at the same time. Defeating the wither is a

1) Jean, the Ender Dragon

The ender dragon is the final boss in Minecraft’s primary questline. Players can encounter this mob when they enter the End dimension. The dragon can fly around the main End island, surrounded by 10 End Spikes or obsidian towers that house end crystals.

Each end crystal ensures that the dragon’s health is regenerated every time she takes damage. This means that players wanting to kill the dragon should first take out these ten crystals. The dragon circles the central pillar on the main island and starts to strafe when an end crystal is destroyed.

The dragon shoots fireballs that deal massive damage and create purple-colored effect clouds on the ground. Players must steer clear of these clouds. The dragon can also deal impact damage to the player using her wings and tail, throwing the player high into the air, which often results in their death via fall damage.

Players can attempt to kill the ender dragon when she comes down to hover above the central pillar. They can use beds as they explode in the End like they do in the Nether.

Additionally, players can use high-powered weapons like an enchanted diamond of netherite axes, swords, or projectile weapons. The dragon does have a large health bar, so it makes sense that the most powerful weapons will chip off her health faster.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen