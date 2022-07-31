How to make a hidden door in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update was a controversial update. Through broken promises, including fireflies and birch forests, the community's trust in Mojang is at an all-time low. However, the additions of things such as mangrove swamps, frogs, frog lights, ancient cities, and the warden are all welcome additions to the game.

The addition of the deep dark cave biome and the sculk blocks found within have really elevated the potential of redstone. Sculk sensors allow for totally wireless redstone through the transmission of vibrations. This can be used in many things, including simple wireless doors.

How to make an incredibly simple hidden redstone door as of Minecraft 1.19

Materials

The materials needed for the wireless door (Image via Minecraft)

This simple wireless door requires very few components. Players will only need 12 redstone dust, two redstone torches, four sticky pistons, four wool, and two sculk sensors to activate the redstone wirelessly.

These materials should be relatively easy to get, with the hardest to acquire materials being the slime needed for the sticky pistons and the sculk sensors, which are only found in the deep dark.

1) Dig out the foundation

The hole dug for the internals of the door (Image via Minecraft)

The first thing players are going to want to do is dig out the hole in the ground that most of the redstone is going to go into. Players will want to dig out a two-by-four block area, with the hole being three blocks deep. Then, on the second block, they must dig out a wing on either side. These wings should be one block higher for two blocks, then raised by an additional block on the third.

2) Redstone the hole

The redstone dust and torches placed into the hole (Image via Minecraft)

Once this pit has been dug out and is the correct size and shape, players are going to need to place the redstone inside of it. Players will need to place six redstone down at the bottom, leaving the two blocks farthest away from the wings without redstone. Then, players must set down redstone in the wings, with the final highest blocks of the wings getting redstone torches.

3) Blocks and Pistons

The blocks and pistons put in place (Image via Minecraft)

Once the torches have been placed, players are going to need to place a block on top of each of them, with a redstone dust on top of each of these blocks.

These blocks will be powered by the redstone torch below them, meaning that they can power any redstone components next to them or on top of them. This means that the redstone on top of the block is also powered and can power components.

Players should then place blocks to cover up the redstone dust in the lower sections of the wings before placing four total sticky pistons, two on each side, facing over the main redstone hold of the build.

4) Sculk Sensor

The wireless door with the sculk sensors in place (Image via Minecraft)

Players will now need to place the sculk sensors. These sensors will detect vibrations which will power the redstone in the hole. This will turn off the adjacent redstone torches, causing the pistons to retract and the door to open.

The wool placed over the sculk sensors (Image via Minecraft)

Players should dig out the blocks next to the wings of the hole on the same side as the un-redstoned side of the hole. Players should place a sculk sensor in each of these holes. This should cause the pistons to continually open and close. This is good and means the system works. Players must now place at least four wool above the sensors and over the hole to stop the feedback loop.

5) Cleanup

The redstone internals of the door are hidden by blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Now players just need to cover the whole hole while also incorporating this thicker doorway into the walls of the front of their base.

Due to the nature of the sculk sensors and the wool, these doors are slightly finicky to get to open on command and will sometimes open due to unrelated vibrations. More complex doors can be made to help alleviate these issues, but for players wanting a quick and easy wireless door, this is the fastest and simplest by far.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far