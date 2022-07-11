5 exceedingly broken seeds for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 has added a lot of new and fascinating content. This includes frogs, frogspawn, tadpoles, frog lights, ancient cities, allays, wardens, mud, mangrove swamps, and more.

There is a lot of exciting content that players might want to get to very quickly using a set seed. Those wishing to start a new world and quickly jump into the late stages of Minecraft through an amazing spawn have seeds that will allow them to do just that.

These seeds range from basic forest spawns to cold spawns, for whatever users prefer, for both Java and Bedrock Editions of Minecraft.

Five amazing seeds for quick starts in Minecraft 1.19

5) Cold ocean spawn

The seed's spawn area, as generated in a chunk map (Image via Chunkbase)

The seed is: -6513058032348014678

This seed is for the Java Edition of Minecraft.

Basement Igloo: 536, 344

Basement Igloo: 1032, -360

Village: 880, -272

Village: -176, 752

Woodland Mansion: -1064, 440

This seed spawns gamers in a plains biome on the coastline of a frozen ocean.

There is a combination of taiga, snowy plains, and ice spikes biomes to the east and northeast. To the west, they can find an assortment of forests, birch forests, and dark oak forests.

This dark oak forest also contains a woodland mansion, one of Minecraft's rarest structures. There are basement igloos in the snowy areas to the east, where players can get potions and golden apples, along with a village. There is a second village to the south, as well.

4) Igloo spawn

The seed's spawn area, as generated in a chunk map (Image via Chunkbase)

The seed is: 457553837897556182

This seed is for the Java Edition of Minecraft.

Basement Igloo: 168, 152

Basement igloo: 1080, -744

Village: 368, -224

Village: -848, -336

Village: -1024, 384

Village: -208, 896

Pillager outpost: -1792, 272

Ancient City: -1864, 520

This seed spawns users in a large tundra, consisting of taiga, windswept hills, snowy plains, snowy taiga, frozen ocean, and ice spikes biomes. There is an expanse of plains biomes to the north, with the taigas extending hundreds of blocks to the west.

There are two different basement igloos, one immediately near spawn and one farther away. From these structures, gamers can get brewing stands and golden apples.

Several villages are near spawn, a pillager outpost, and an ancient city to the west.

3) Treasure island

The seed's spawn area, as generated in a chunk map (Image via Chunkbase)

The seed is: 9189350495143537478

This is a Minecraft Bedrock Edition seed.

Pillager outpost: 536, 56

Village: 808, -312

Village: 776, 136

Village: 792, 856

Ancient City: 1208, 488

Ancient City: 1304, 120

Ancient City: 1544, 152

Treasure Island: -900, 500

Players spawn on the edge of the border between a regular forest biome and an old-growth birch forest biome with this seed. There is a dark oak forest to the south, and an ocean to the west, along with a large swamp biome to the north.

This ocean contains a large island that is loaded with treasure. There are villages to the east, a pillager outpost, and three ancient cities underneath a stretch of mountains.

2) Dark oak swamp spawn

The seed's spawn area, as generated in a chunk map (Image via Chunkbase)

The seed is: 2451977200377100862

This seed is for the Java Edition of Minecraft.

Ancient City: 1000, -1064

Pillager outpost: -928, 64

Zombie village: -752, 224

Village: -224, 96

Village: 400, -928

Village: 752, -1072

Woodland Mansion: 520, -616

This seed spawns users in a small swamp biome, with a dark oak forest to the northeast and a savannah biome to the southwest. Small biomes are scattered through spawn, such as forests, plains, windswept hills, and even old-growth birch forests.

There are villages to the west and the north where they should be able to gear up. Once adequately geared up, gamers can take on the pillager outpost to the west and the woodland mansion to the northeast.

There is also a zombie village to the west that readers can save if they get the gear to trade with villagers at excellent prices.

1) Double mushroom islands

The seed's spawn area, as generated in a chunk map (Image via Chunkbase)

The seed is: 25694306269271850

This seed is for the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft.

Village: -808, 360

Village: -856, 920

Village: -1400, 760

Village: -1000, -232

Village: -1384, -184

Pillager Outpost: -1112, 440

Ancient City: -1336, 24

Ancient City: -1784, -200

This seed spawns players on the coast of a large ocean, half-frozen and half regular. In this ocean, they can find two different sets of mushroom islands, both of moderate size.

To the west, users can locate a forest that turns into a set of Minecraft's frozen biomes.

Multiple villages stretch from the northwest to the southwest, with a pillager outpost directly west of spawn. There are two mountains to the west, both of which have ancient cities underneath them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far