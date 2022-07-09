Most difficult mob to beat in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19: The Wild Update introduced many new features, such as sprawling underground ancient cities, expansive and muddy mangrove swamps, mystical faeries known as allays, and a new jumping mob called the frog. However, one addition towers above the rest in terms of popularity and fear: The Warden.

With the addition of the Warden in 1.19, the title of the most difficult mob in Minecraft has inarguably shifted away from the Wither and Ender Dragon.

Why is the Warden the most difficult mob in Minecraft 1.19?

Health

One of the primary factors contributing to the Warden's difficulty is its immense health pool. The Warden has 500 health points, which equates to 250 hearts. To put things in perspective, the game’s main boss, the Ender Dragon, has only 200 health, which equates to 100 in-game hearts.

This means that the Warden has more than double the health of the mob with the second-highest health.

Damage

The Warden is no slouch in the damage department either. In fact, its melee attacks deal massive amounts of damage on every difficulty. On easy, its melee attacks deal 8 hearts of damage, on normal its attacks deal 15 hearts of damage, and on hard the attacks deal a whopping 22.5 hearts of damage, which is enough to deal considerable damage to even a player in full Netherite armor.

For players wanting to hide above it or out of its reach, there will be a surprise waiting. It has a ranged attack that is able to penetrate walls and even home in on the player's location. This means that players will not be able to play it safe against the Warden.

These ranged attacks are not exactly weak either. On easy, they deal 3 hearts of damage, on normal they deal 5 hearts of damage, and on hard they deal 7.5 hearts of damage.

Miscellanious

A player sneaking near a Warden (Image via Minecraft)

Apart from how tanky the Warden is and how much damage it deals, there are various miscellaneous abilities that make the Warden the most dangerous mob in Minecraft.

To name a few, it has the ability to both listen for and sniff out players, meaning that players who make noise or remain near the Warden for too long will inevitably be detected by the Warden and attacked.

Additionally, every six seconds, the Warden inflicts all players within a 20-block radius with the darkness effect, which has a duration of 12 seconds. This means that players will be permanently under the darkness effect if they are unable to escape the Warden.

The last miscellaneous effect is the one that makes the Warden truly scary. When a player sets off four different sculk shriekers by being too loud, the Warden will spawn right next to the player, placing the player in immediate mortal peril.

