Scariest things about mangrove swamps biome in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is not a horror game. That is a sentiment most of the community has agreed on for many years.

However, for a few key reasons, that is set to change with Minecraft's 1.19 The Wild Update. The biggest and most well-known causes are the ancient cities and the Warden, the new deadliest mob in the game that can feel players running away.

However, there is another part of the update with a fear all its own. This is the mangrove swamp, and while it may not sound terrifying on the surface and the name, there are a few reasons why this biome is one of the more horror-filled that the title will offer.

Scariest aspects of mangrove swamps in Minecraft 1.19

Floor

A large area of mangrove swamp with nothing but water for a floor (Image via Minecraft)

Or the lack thereof. Most of the mangrove swamp biome floor is not a floor but water at least one block deep. And the little solid ground there is split between regular grass and mud blocks.

There is also very little room to maneuver because of the thick and intricate nests of weaving roots.

This is a recipe for disaster when all of this is considered. The water is not deep enough to sprint swim in, meaning that there is minimal ability to escape danger for most of the biome.

The mud is also a slightly sticky block, in that entities standing on it will sink two pixels into it, very similar to soul sand, though thankfully, mud does not slow gamers like soul sand or soul soil does.

This doubles the lack of maneuverability, as when getting out of the water, players' ability to jump gets impacted by being slightly sunk. The only areas of the biome that players can move as normal on are the relatively small patches of grass scattered throughout.

However, even on grass, they can sometimes run into solid walls of mangrove roots that they need to enter mud or water to effectively get around.

This restrictive ability to react to and avoid danger is where the true horror of the biome comes in. Gamers are more than often very used to having the ability to escape any potential threat by simply running away to eat and heal.

However, the water and roots can potentially stop them from doing so, making creepers, skeletons, and zombies more dangerous than they are in most other biomes.

Lack of visibility

An example of a mangrove swamp at night (Image via Minecraft)

The mangrove root systems do not only impact the user's ability to move. They also affect their ability to see. It is much easier for creepers to hide from them when most of the player's view is obstructed by roots, leaves, and darkness.

The thick canopy of leaves that often form in the mangrove swamps due to the proximity of the trees impacts them twofold: it makes the swamps much darker, even in the daytime, which makes it much harder to see any hostile mobs that are in the distance. It also makes the forests darker, making it easier for hostile mobs to spawn outside of nighttime.

This is where the true horror of the mangrove swamps is. This thick canopy and increased darkness add to the atmosphere of the swamp, pushing it from creepy into downright horrific.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

