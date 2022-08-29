How to use cartography table in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Cartography Table is a handy block in Minecraft that several players use for multiple tasks. Often seen as only being used by cartographers in villages, the block is a boon to those who know how to use it dynamically, apart from using it to make maps by default while making a world.

Several blocks in Minecraft with a similar use case, like Furnace, Crafting Table, etc., can be modified into several versions and used in various forms. While on their run for survival, users often adapt according to the biomes they set foot on and ration their resources.

Upon doing so, they tend to experiment with several blocks and combinations that make new recipes to craft advanced items in Minecraft. Often, these recipes give a gameplay advantage to gamers as they don't have to roam across biomes endlessly to gather resources.

While the cartography table block alone is highly underrated, its use case might astonish Minecraft fans entirely.

Using cartography table in Minecraft v1.19

1) Making and using maps

The primary use of a cartography table is to make maps, zoom them out, clone them, and lock them (making them unable to be altered). They can also be used to add pointers, rename, and create empty maps.

This new feature to rename maps comes with the Bedrock Edition and is also in effect in the v1.19 Wild update. Moreover, players can use maps in Multiplayer modes to see their teammates holding a similar map in their hands as pointers.

Maps can be extremely useful in navigating the world and marking locations across biomes that users visit.

2) Fuel source

Apart from its general use case, the cartography table is just another wooden block that can be used unlike any other. As gamers already know, these wooden blocks can be used as an efficient fuel source next to coal and lava.

If they no longer need the cartography table and are looking for a fuel source to smelt items, players can use the table as a wooden block that can do the job. Moreover, since wood can easily be gathered around the world, they should face no trouble in creating another table whenever they need it.

3) Note block

Note blocks in Minecraft are used to create music. Different blocks made up of different materials in the game act as instruments that differ from one another in sound, notes, etc.

Several gamers use them to create interesting sound patterns as they strike a particular block in front of them. A cartography table acts like a brilliant bass sound that can be underlaid with any music to make it sound better.

4) Jobsite block for villagers

The cartography table can also be used as a job site block for villagers. When interacting with that block, villagers convert into cartographers who make maps and trade with the players.

This comes as one of the more functional uses of the cartography table in Minecraft, similar to a furnace or a smoker that can act as job site blocks for villagers worldwide.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer