Minecraft 1.19 update Java Edition features: Frogs, Ancient City, Deep Dark Biome, Allay, Warden, and more revealed

The Minecraft 1.19 update for Java Edition has finally been released today (June 7, 2022). Since its first announcement in 2021 at the Live event, players have been thrilled with the new update and have waited patiently for it to develop and release. Now, the wait is finally over, and everyone can jump into the updated game and explore all the new features.

When the update was first announced, Mojang introduced a bunch of new features, including Deep Dark and Warden making a return after being pushed back in 2021 during the Caves and Cliffs update. However, the developers did not stop there, as they kept adding smaller features even during the snapshot phase. With the update finally out, the team of developers released a comprehensive and long list of features in their official statement of the update.

All the Minecraft 1.19 update Java Edition features revealed

Full list of features revealed for Minecraft 1.19 update

With every update, Mojang officially reveals all the new features that have been added to the game. The Minecraft 1.19 update for Java Edition was no exception. Although many players know about the new features from several sources, Mojang has still released a full list of features for players who will be learning about the update for the first time.

Here is a full list of features revealed by Mojang in their official article for the update:

Added Mangrove Swamp biome

Added Mangrove Trees

Added Mangrove Blocks

Added Mud and Mud Brick Blocks

Added Clay renewability

Added Frogs and Tadpoles

Added the Deep Dark biome

Added Ancient Cities

Added Darkness mob effect

Added Disc Fragment and Music Disc 5

Added Echo Shard and Recovery Compass

Added the Swift Sneak enchantment

Added Sculk, Sculk Veins, Sculk Shrieker, and Sculk Catalyst Blocks

Added Warden mob

Added Allay mob

Added Boat with Chest

Added Goat Horns

Added new music

Leaves are now waterloggable

The main menu background now shows a Wild Update panorama

Minor changes to Minecart with Chest/Furnace/TNT/Hopper

Improved the predictability a number of gamplay elements

Explosions caused by player-ignited TNT now cause experience to drop from broken blocks (such as ore and sculk blocks)

Added sound option for 3D Directional Audio simulation

Replaced Realms subtle selected world highlight with a clear green checkmark

Some of the main features released in Minecraft 1.19 update

Other than loads of smaller tweaks and additions, some huge additions have been made to the game with the Minecraft 1.19 update for Java Edition.

The Deep Dark Biome, Ancient City and the Warden (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players will be able to explore the spooky Deep Dark Biome and Ancient Cities with mysterious structures and precious loot. However, if players make noise, it can trigger sculk shriekers and summon the terrifying Warden mob.

The Mangrove Swamp, Frogs and new mud and mangrove wood blocks (Image via Mojang)

Players can venture through the muddy and wild Mangrove Swamp Biome. The dense swamp will have derpy-looking Frog mobs that players can play with. Players can discover new mud and mangrove wood blocks that can be crafted into a plethora of other new blocks added to the game.

Allay holding the new goat horn (Image via Mojang)

With the update, a new friendly mob called the Allay will need players' help to escape the evil lairs of the Illagers. They will be trapped in Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions, waiting to be rescued. They can be quite handy when it comes to picking up items from the floor and clearing a littered area. Players simply need to hand them an item and see them pick up that particular type of item from the ground.

