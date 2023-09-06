Minecraft 1.20.2 pre-release 1 download guide

The upcoming Minecraft version 1.20.2 brings with it an array of fresh elements and improvements that are poised to elevate your gaming adventure. The preliminary release labeled as 1 introduces several novel functionalities, an enriched Cartographer selection, armor enhancements, and the resolution of software glitches. This particular edition is a trial iteration offered to gamers for evaluation and obtaining feedback prior to the official launch.

This article will lead you through the steps necessary to acquire and prepare yourself for the most recent inclusions within the game.

Guide to downloading Minecraft 1.20.2 pre-release 1 on your system

Minecraft Launcher (Image via u/IHateTheNameSystem)

Follow the steps given below to have the pre-release in your world:

You must have the Launcher installed on your computer.

Open the Launcher and select the Installations tab.

Click on the New button and give your installation a name (e.g., "Minecraft 1.20.2 pre-release 1").

In the Version dropdown menu, select snapshot 1.20.2-pre1.

Click on Create to save your installation.

Select your installation from the list on the Launcher.

Click Play to launch the game.

Alternatively, if you want to access all available snapshots, you can enable them in the Installations tab by toggling the switch next to Snapshots. This action will enable you to observe every accessible snapshot listed within the Version dropdown selection.

What is new with Minecraft 1.20.2 patch?

Recipe book search results (Image via Mojang Studios)

Improved Recipe Book Search

The search now matches the beginning of any word in an item's name, making searches more accurate. All recipes, even those yet to be unlocked, will now appear in search results, streamlining crafting for players of all experience levels.

Expanded Cartographer Offerings

Cartographers have expanded their offerings in this update, providing more maps for adventurous players. These maps lead to various villages and structures, making biome exploration more exciting.

Armor Updates

Obtaining diamond armor now entails the need for a modest quantity of diamonds, alongside the use of emeralds. Armorers have evolved into valuable suppliers of iron armor, shields, and emeralds, particularly catering to newcomers in the early stages of the game. The armorer from each biome has their own unique trade offerings for you.

Bug Fixes

Mojang Studios has made conscientious efforts to rectify numerous glitches within this preliminary edition. Prominent improvements encompass the correction of problems related to chat messages displaying death, rectifying the visual rotations of armor stands, and rendering diverse UI components adaptable for a more comprehensive gaming involvement.

Pre-release versions can be unstable and may corrupt your primary worlds, so it's a good practice to back up your data. Any bugs encountered by players can be reported to the Minecraft issue tracker.