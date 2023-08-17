Minecraft 1.20.2 snapshot 23w33a download guide

Minecraft: Java Edition continues to make adjustments and improvements after the release of the Trails and Tales update, with Mojang debuting the latest beta on August 17 with Snapshot 23w33a. The release makes adjustments to the in-game reporting system as well as the attack range for many different mobs. Sponge blocks even got their very own collection of sound effects.

Whatever the case, many Minecraft fans are likely curious to see the full slate of changes that Snapshot 23w33a brings. Fortunately, doing so can be accomplished with just a few clicks as long as players have purchased a legal copy of Java Edition thanks to the game's official launcher.

In case this is a fan's first time installing a snapshot update, it doesn't hurt to examine the process for future reference.

Installing Minecraft Java Snapshot 23w33a

Thanks to the advent of the Minecraft Launcher, players enjoying Java Edition can easily and quickly access the latest snapshot (as well as previous ones) in just a few clicks. There's no need to download any .jar files or manipulate any folders on a player's desktop, they can simply set their Java installation to update to the snapshot and switch back when needed.

How to install Java Snapshot 23w33a

Open the Minecraft Launcher. If you haven't downloaded the application already, it can be found on the game's official site. Select Java Edition on the game list to the left. To the left of the green install/play button under the game's splash art, click the button that reads "latest release" by default. Click the dropdown option that reads "latest snapshot," and then press the install/play button. The launcher will download all the necessary files and assets needed before opening the game.

How to download Minecraft: Java Edition

The official launcher makes installing Java Edition incredibly easy (Image via Mojang)

Although there are a few ways to download and install Java Edition, Mojang's launcher makes the process as simple and streamlined as possible. Once players have purchased the game, all they need to do is download the launcher, click the installation button, and the launcher takes care of the rest.

How to download Java Edition

Head to the game's official site and click the "get Minecraft" button. Select the version of the game you'd like to purchase, then click "checkout." From here, enter your Microsoft account credentials or create a new account, then enter your payment information when prompted. When the process is completed, you can download the launcher from the same site. Download and install the launcher to your PC, then open the program. Log in to your Microsoft account when asked, then select Java Edition from the game list to the left of the window. Click the green "install" button and wait for the download to complete. It should only take a few moments with a solid internet connection. The installation button should convert into a play button, then you can click it and enjoy the game.

Once players have downloaded the official launcher, the program will automatically keep track of all future major Minecraft updates as well as snapshots, so players can select a version of the game and dive right into it. The automated process keeps them from spending too much time with installations.