Minecraft 1.20.3 Pre-Release 1 patch notes: All you need to know

Minecraft 1.20.3 is closer than ever, as evidenced by the debut of the update's Pre-Release 1 on November 20, 2023. The development cycle for the patch is definitely winding down, judging by the latest release's heavy emphasis on fixing in-game bugs instead of adding additional content.

To that end, most of the changes are focused on fixing bugs to prepare for the 1.20.3 update's debut. Other tweaks have been made, but they're quite small by comparison.

Mojang typically drops pre-releases to shore up longstanding issues in the development cycle before the next update makes its grand appearance.

All the major changes in Minecraft 1.20.3 Pre-Release 1

Minecraft 1.20.3 Pre-Release 1 makes a heavy collection of bug fixes (Image via Mojang)

In addition to bug fixes for Minecraft, 1.20.3 Pre-Release 1 makes a few technical adjustments to file storage, server configurations, resource packs for worlds, and resource packs/data packs got a small tweak of their own. Average players may not pay much attention to the more technical changes, but they've been implemented nonetheless.

Here are the patch notes for the 1.20.3 update's Pre-Release 1:

Datapacks have been updated to version 26.

Resource packs have been updated to version 22.

World resource pack application will begin alongside chunk loading, and their download screen has been replaced with a toast notification.

Downloaded resource/datapacks will now appear in the downloads folder directory, and a log.json file has been introduced for debugging.

Downloaded packs now have distinct GUID/UUID identifiers so players can distinguish between them in Minecraft server configurations.

Third-party server clients can now accept multiple server packs at once.

A new packet was added to un-apply downloaded server resource packs.

When entering the configuration phase of a server, resource packs will no longer be cleaned.

The Minecraft:grass ID has been renamed Minecraft:short_grass in both data and resource packs.

Fixed a bug where pausedTickDelta would update when the game is unpaused.

Resource pack update by hash now works as intended.

When a hash mismatch is detected, resource packs will now redownload when they don't match their previously downloaded iteration.

Unpaired surrogate characters will no longer appear when editing box length restrictions.

Using ctrl+backspace to remove non-BMP characters in an edit box will no longer delete additional characters.

Breeze mobs placed in minecarts and boats will no longer be passive.

A bug has been fixed that prevented the breeze from attacking while in deep water.

A bug has been addressed where charged creepers and wither armor were rendered incorrectly.

The number of block drops created by TNT explosions is no longer capped at 16.

A bug has been fixed where TNT minecarts and end crystals that explode dealt no damage.

Breezes will now appropriately attack as intended when under the effects of the Levitation Status Effect.

Pausing will no longer interrupt the interpolation of particle, entity, and block entity transformations in single-player.

Monsters Hunted advancements will no longer require a breeze when they're disabled.

A bug has been fixed where the scoreboard reset command would no longer work.

Scoreboard error messages have been fixed so they don't show unformatted text.

Minecraft's 1.20.3 Pre-Release 1 is now available for use via the game's official launcher (when Java Edition is chosen).

Players simply need to use the version selector button next to the Install/Play button and choose "Latest Snapshot." After hitting Install/Play, the launcher will download all the necessary files and folders. It will then launch Pre-Release 1.