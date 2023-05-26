Minecraft 1.20 Release Date Confirmed: Here’s What You Need to Know

Minecraft fans have eagerly anticipated the next major update, Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales, since its announcement at Minecraft Live 2022. This update aims to provide players with new features and content to enrich their creativity and self-expression through representation and storytelling. But when can we expect this update to be released, and what exciting additions does it bring?

Let's delve into what we know so far.

Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales release date revealed

Mojang has delighted fans by confirming that Minecraft 1.20 will be released on June 7, 2023. The announcement came through a YouTube video on May 26, 2023. It revealed the release date and showcased some new features and blocks in action.

The Java Edition and Bedrock Edition of Minecraft will receive the update simultaneously, ensuring players across all platforms can enjoy it together. However, before the official release, players can taste the new features through pre-releases and betas, available for Java Edition and Bedrock Edition, respectively.

New Features and Content of Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales

Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales introduces exciting features and content that genuinely embrace the game's essence, as Mojang stated. The update focuses on three primary themes: representation, storytelling, and world-building.

Representation involves providing players with more options and choices to personalize their appearance and identity within the game. For instance, players can trim their armor using upgrade templates, allowing them to decorate parts of their armor pieces with patterns. Additionally, they can utilize hanging signs, which can be placed on the side or underneath blocks, to add flair to their builds.

Storytelling empowers players with additional resources and tools to create their narratives and stories within the game. For example, chiseled bookshelves will be introduced, providing storage for books and enchanted books. Furthermore, players can engage in archaeology, a new system that allows them to unearth ancient artifacts and pottery shards using a brush and the addition of trail ruins to dive deeper and uncover more adevntures.

World-building ensures players have a more comprehensive range of blocks and materials to construct their unique worlds and environments. The bamboo wood set is a new addition, crafted from bamboo blocks or logs. It includes bamboo planks, mosaic blocks, stairs, slabs, doors, fences, fence gates, buttons, pressure plates, trapdoors, signs, rafts, and chests. Moreover, players can explore a new cherry blossom biome featuring cherry trees adorned with pink leaves that drop petals with the cherry-wood wood set.

Some other highlights

Aside from the main themes of representation, storytelling, and world-building, the 1.20 Trails & Tales update introduces several other features that enrich gameplay and enhance the game's diversity. Here are a few examples:

The camel, a new mountable mob, will spawn in desert biomes. It can carry two players, one player, and one chest on its back and traverse sand faster than other animals.

The sniffer, a new passive mob, will spawn in plains and savanna biomes. This friendly creature has a penchant for sniffing seeds and will follow players who hold them. It can be bred by feeding seeds and helping players find ancient seeds.

The calibrated sculk sensor, a variant of the sculk sensor, enables players to filter vibrations based on their frequency level. This tool facilitates the creation of intricate redstone contraptions that respond to specific sounds or actions.

This new 1.20 Trails & Tales is pretty exciting as it presents players with numerous possibilities and opportunities to express themselves and craft their own stories within the Minecraft universe. It's certainly a captivating update that has fans buzzing with excitement.

