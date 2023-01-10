Minecraft 1.20: Top 5 features players want

For a decade-old sandbox game, Minecraft's player base is impressively extensive. What keeps the majority of the player base from moving to another game are the major updates that come out every single year.

These updates bring a handful of new features that can bring changes to how players survive and thrive in their Minecraft worlds. Not too long after the release of The Wild Update, the planned additions and features of the 1.20 update were revealed during the Minecraft Live 2022 event.

The update is yet to be given a name and will be released later this year. This time around, players will see the addition of two new mobs, new wood, new items, and much more.

Features that players wanted to see in Minecraft 1.20 update

The Minecraft community has quite a few suggestions regarding the features of the 1.20 update that have been revealed. Here are some of them:

5) Player heads and note blocks make the original damage sound

Steve's head on a noteblock (Image via Mojang)

One of the most unpopular features of Minecraft 1.20 is that mob sounds can be played when their heads are placed on a noteblock. A suggestion made was that placing player heads on the noteblock should play the iconic damage sound effect that was changed a while back.

4) Variation of chiseled bookshelves and hopper functionality

Chiseled bookshelves (Image via Mojang)

This is a functional variation of bookshelves in which players can place books, enchanted books, and books and quills. Players have suggested that developers add a chiseled bookshelf variation for each wood type. They have also proposed that this new bookshelf should work with hoppers.

3) Bamboo variants

Bamboo wood set (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft already has a lot of different wood types that generate in various biomes, and in the next update, a bamboo wood set is to be added. One of the most upvoted suggestions under the bamboo discussion section was that there should be two variants of bamboo: fresh and dried.

The person suggested that players should get the fresh green version first upon crafting bamboo blocks, and like copper oxidation, over time, the bamboo should turn dry and yellow.

2) Writing on both sides of hanging signs

All types of hanging signs (Image via Mojang)

Signs have been in the game for a long time, and a new variation of this often-used item is to be introduced. When it comes to writing text, hanging signs work just like regular signs. The only difference is how they are placed on blocks or other places.

In the game's official feedback forum, quite a few people wanted to be able to write on both sides of the same. This makes sense because, unlike regular signs, both sides of this item will be visible once placed.

1) Two saddles and chests on camels

A camel in the game (Image via Mojang)

Camels in version 1.20 are a new passive mob that spawns in desert villages. It can be bred using cacti and follows players holding cacti in their hands. A cool feature of the camel that no other mob has is the ability to dash up to ten blocks while the player is riding it.

Since the announcement of the camels, the players are overall quite happy with the features of this new mob, however, some want the mob to be able to carry chests.

Camels have a single slot for saddles (Image via Mojang)

This is because camels in real life, for the longest time, have been used for the transportation of goods, and it only makes sense that players should be able to do the same in-game. Another suggestion was that camels should have slots for two saddles, which would allow for two players to ride a single camel.

