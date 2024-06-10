Minecraft 1.21 update will officially add Hardcore and Spectator modes to Bedrock Edition

To support a wide range of devices, Minecraft developers maintain two different editions of the game: Java Edition and Bedrock Edition. Nowadays, both editions are being updated simultaneously to ensure no player misses out on new features. However, that was not the case initially.

Due to disparity of updates between the two Minecraft editions in the early days, there were some features that the Bedrock Edition never received. Fortunately, the developers are working hard to bridge this gap, and they now plan to include the much-anticipated Hardcore and Spectator modes with the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update.

In this article, we delve into the details of the new game modes coming to Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition finally gets hardcore and spectator mode

There is no option to respawn in Hardcore mode (Image via Mojang)

For most players, Minecraft is a casual sandbox game where they collect resources and utilise them to bring their imagined projects to reality. However, for the ones who seek challenge in this game, there exists the Hardcore mode. Interestingly, the Hardcore mode is set to arrive in the Bedrock Edition with the Minecraft 1.21 update.

Hardcore mode setting in world creation screen (Image via Mojang)

The addition of Spectator mode to the Bedrock Edition was crucial since it is the only way for players to revisit their base and other places after dying.

Bedrock Edition fans, particularly PC players, have long desired the addition of Hardcore mode. The announcement of its inclusion in the upcoming 1.21 update, has created some hype among fans. Fortunately, they will not have to wait for long, as the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update will be released on June 13, 2024, simultaneously for Java and Bedrock Editions.

Hardcore mode features

Player's health bar appears different in hardcore (Image via Mojang)

A world created in Hardcore mode is similar to a usual Survival mode world with world difficulty set to hard. However, the key feature of Hardcore mode is that the player does not have the option to respawn upon death.

Hardcore mode players have to watch their hunger levels closely. If the hunger bar empties, their health will start dropping until they die. Additionally, cheats cannot be enabled on the world creation screen, and the starting map and bonus chest options are not available either.

On the death screen, the only two options are to either spectate the world or exit to the title screen. Upon death, players can only watch over their creations in the new Spectator mode.

Other features of Minecraft 1.21 update

The trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

In addition to the inclusion of Hardcore mode, some other highlights of this update are the trial chambers, the mace weapon, the breeze mob, and several new copper items, including a redstone-powered copper bulb.

A trial chamber is an underground area with a unique design that primarily utilizes various copper blocks. Here, players will encounter the new breeze mob, and upon overcoming the challenges of the structure, they may be rewarded with the items needed to craft the new mace weapon.

Overall, the update packs a lot of new gameplay features that can definitely keep players entertained until the next major update is announced.