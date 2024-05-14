Minecraft 1.21 will add a missing Bedrock enchantment feature to Java Edition 

Like most other video games, Minecraft allows its players to upgrade their weapons and items beyond their default capabilities. The game features various enchantments, each improving the enchanted item in unique ways. The Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update is focused on introducing new content for the Overworld to improve combat and underground exploration experiences.

However, a small change made in a 1.21 snapshot update has now introduced an enchantment feature to Java Edition that was previously exclusive to Bedrock Edition.

In this article, we will explore the changes made to the Frost Walker enchantment in the Minecraft 1.21 update for Java Edition.

Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update introduces a missing Frost Walker feature to Java Edition

A player with Frost Walker boots equipped (Image via Mojang Studios)

The wall of disparity between the Java and Bedrock Editions keeps thinning as another change has been made to align their features.

With the Minecraft 1.21 24w19a snapshot update, which primarily focused on fixing bugs, a small but notable adjustment was made to the Frost Walker enchantment. Frost Walker, a boot enchantment that freezes water underneath the player to form frosted ice blocks, now causes these blocks to emit "Block Placed" vibrations at a frequency of 13.

While this change may not benefit the general player, Redstone enthusiasts could find innovative ways to incorporate it into semi-automatic contraptions.

Other enchantment-related bug fixes and changes

Expand Tweet

Aside from the Frost Walker enchantment change mentioned earlier, the 1.21 Java Edition will include various bug fixes related to enchantments. Here is a list of notable bug fixes made in the 24w19a snapshot update:

The crossbow loading speed no longer increases when the weapon is equipped with the Quick Charge enchantment.

Instead of being increased, the attack damage is now reduced by the Sharpness enchantment and other mob-specific damage enchantments.

Players can now use Breach and Density on the same weapon.

The player's FOV now changes whenever they jump with the Soul Speed enchantment.

Fire Aspect cannot be applied to the mace.

Players can now use tools with the Fire Aspect enchantment to light up lamps, torches, campfires, candles, bulbs, furnaces, and smokers.

Armor equipment with the Thorns enchantment no longer works the same way in hand as they did when equipped.

Upon falling and landing an attack with a Wind Burst enchanted mace, players will no longer be protected reliably from fall damage.

These fixes, along with the new features introduced in the Tricky Trials update, show Mojang Studios' commitment to refining the Minecraft experience and addressing player feedback.

How to get Frost Walker enchantment

Player trading with a librarian (Image via Mojang Studios)

Frost Walker is a Minecraft enchantment that falls into the category of treasure enchantments. Since these cannot be obtained from the enchanting table, the most reliable source is through trading.

Even novice-level librarians can offer an enchanted book with the Frost Walker enchantment in exchange for a couple of emeralds and a book.

If a librarian does not have the Frost Walker book, players can remove and replace its lectern to change its trade offers. Once a book is acquired, players can place it on an anvil along with their boots to apply the enchantment.