5 best faction servers for Minecraft Bedrock 1.18 update

Minecraft is known for its multiplayer offerings. With servers like Hypixel having millions of players, as well as multiple unique game modes made by the community, including the following:

Bedwars

Skywars

Factions

Prison

PvP

Multiplayer Minecraft has always been a goldmine of entertainment.

Bedrock, for all of its positives, does not have the same large-scale multiplayer that Java Edition does. This makes high-quality servers rarer and harder to find. On that note, here are five great faction servers detailed below for Bedrock Edition.

5 great factions servers for Minecraft Bedrock players to try out

5) STCraft

The STCraft spawn area (Image via Minecraft)

STCraft is a Bedrock Edition server that typically has around 50 people online, and a private discord with a few hundred players. Just as many other servers, STCraft offers many different potential game modes, included but not limited to the following:

Factions

Duels

Free for all

Skywars

Practice game mode

The server admins have also stated that more game modes are being planned, meaning that players will be able to experience even more of Minecraft’s many community-made games. The server is hosted from North America, specifically Canada, so players in countries the USA should have little in the way of lag or delay.

IP Address: Play.STCraftNET.com:19132

4) CosmicHub

CosmicHub is a Bedrock Edition server that hosts about a hundred players online during peak hours. There is also a discord server with a few hundred users.

The server features many different Minecraft game modes, including the following:

Factions

Creative

PvE

PvP

The biggest downside to CosmicHub as a server, though, is that it is hosted in Germany. This means that players in North America might experience some lag or delay, though the rest of the server should more than make up for this potential issue.

IP Address: play.cosmicpe.me:19132

3) FallenTech

FallenTech is a Bedrock Edition server that has about a hundred players online at any given time. Additionally, it has a private discord server that features a few hundred members, making this a Bedrock server have quite a large player base.

This server features game modes including the following:

Factions

SMP

Skyblock

Features a number of minigames

There is a shop where players can get ranks and in-game money, which can be put towards the in-game economy.

This server has a lot going on, and should be more than enough to keep players invested for a long time.

IP Address: play.fallentech.io:19132

2) Advancius Network

Advancius Network is a Bedrock Realm that typically has around 100 users online, alongside a maximum of 300 potential players, and an active private discord with over 700 users online at any given time. There is typically room for players wanting to try the server for the first time to join.

The realm features many different Minecraft game modes, such as the following:

Skyblock

Survival prison

Parkour

Factions

Potential players will have no shortage of game modes to experiment with, all while continuing to play with any potential friends made on this server.

IP Address: mc.advancius.net:19132

1) OPBlocks

OPBlocks is a server with over 500 players online on average and more than 3000 members on their dedicated discord. This server has different sub servers for many different game modes, including but not limited to:

Skyblock

PvE

PvP

Pixelmon

Prison

Factions

This server also allows both Java and Bedrock players to connect, meaning that players on both versions of the game can experience factions with anyone, regardless of their edition.

IP Address: bedrock.opblocks.com:19132

