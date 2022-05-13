5 best bathroom ideas for Minecraft

One of the most common aesthetics that builders in Minecraft often employ is modern and ultra-modern builds. However, part of making these builds work is total commitment to the realism of the build.

Something that really sells this realism is the addition of rooms that players would have no use for, such as a bathroom. Having a bathroom helps sell the realistic vibe that modern builds often try and push, even if the realism is more subconscious.

The 5 best Minecraft bathroom ideas

5. Bathroom drains

Bathrooms need drains in order to handle all the excess water they are often subject to. While Minecraft features no items for drains, there are two perfect candidates for the build, based on looks alone.

These blocks are looms and daylight sensors. Looms are full blocks, whereas daylight sensors are half blocks. This makes them useful in different situations and adds extra versatility to bathroom builds that having two full blocks or two half blocks would not give.

4. Water sources and pipes

All bathrooms have some kind of spout or faucet, either in a tub, shower, or sink. Thankfully, there are a few different ways to emulate these metallic pipeline features in Minecraft. The first and easiest to get is the tripwire hook. These are craftable using wood, stick, and iron, making them quite easy to use for builds.

A more convincing way to emulate faucets, however, is by using an end rod. These can be found in the end cities. However, they can also be crafted in sets of four by combining a blaze rod with a popped chorus fruit.

3. Recontextualizing sponges and bottles

The Minecraft community is best at seeing objects not for what they are, but for what they need to be. For example, using sea pickles and candles in bathroom builds.

Sea pickles, when placed along the edge of a sink or bathtub, transform into sponges, with the darker spots becoming the "holes" of the sponge. In a similar fashion, when unlit candles are placed near a bathtub or sink build, they almost instantly change into pump bottles of soap.

2. Using banners

An example of a banner customized to look like a mirror (Image via Minecraft)

One of the game’s most in-depth features includes the ability to customize banners in dozens of different patterns, which can then be combined and stacked atop each other.

The most ingenious way to use this to a player’s advantage in a bathroom build is to stack a few different, opposing gradients with a diagonal stripe and black outline, thus creating a semi-realistic mirror effect. This adds realism and enhances the authenticity of the sink area.

1. Toilet with water

Easily the most ingenious design element on this list is the ability to mimic a toilet bowl filled with water.

This can be done by using an armor stand with nothing but a diamond helmet on it. Players can then use pistons to push an upside down staircase onto the top of the armor stand. This will give the appearance of a seat with a bowl filled with blue water, which almost perfectly mimics real toilet.

Edited by Saman